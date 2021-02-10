Coosa girls dispatch FCA, move to area title game

Photo: Coosa Christian’s Chloe Davidson (left) moves against Faith Christian’s Erin McVeigh during the Lady Conquerors’ 62-46 victory in the semifinals of the Class 1A, Area 10 Tournament in girls basketball last Tuesday (Feb. 9) in Gadsden. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Scoring only four points in the fourth quarter might be an issue for most teams on most nights in girls high school basketball.

Not so for Coosa Christian last Tuesday (Feb. 9) in Gadsden.

Sparked by 23 points from Bella Millirons and 21 from Chloe Davison, the fifth-ranked Lady Conquerors (21-3) had little trouble advancing in the Class 1A, Area 10 Tournament, posting a 62-46 semifinal victory over Faith Christian Academy at The Coliseum.

Coosa hosts Ragland in the tournament championship on Friday, Feb. 12.

Gemma Littlejohn scored 10 of her 11 points during a first quarter that began with a 16-4 Coosa run. After Babatunmire Aremu’s basket pulled FCA within 18-10, the hosts ended the first quarter with an 8-2 spurt and led by digits the rest of the way.

“We like to start fast, and we were able to do that tonight,” said Coosa Christian head coach Jayme Hollingsworth. “I wish we would have kept up that momentum for the whole game, but it was our first time playing for almost a week and a half.”

Millirons netted 10 points in the second period to help Coosa take a 44-25 lead into halftime. The Lady Conquerors led 58-34 heading into the fourth quarter, during which Coosa was outscored 12 to 4, with 10 of FCA’s points coming from Meagan Ford.

Aremu finished with 16 points, followed by Ford with 10 and Ariana Arevalo with seven.

“I thought we did a good job in getting back out there and getting our legs under us,” said Hollingsworth. “We’re just excited to have the opportunity to play on Friday night.”