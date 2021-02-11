Legals for 2/12/2021 - 2/18/2021

_________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Toby E. Wood and Jeffery M. Wood, to Hobson Eugene Wood dated October 14, 1998, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in M-1998-4239; the undersigned mortgage owner, Hobson Eugene Wood, having elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will be on the 8th day of March, 2021, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse doors, City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Twelve (12) in Block Fifty (50) according to the map of South Gadsden Addition to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, which is recorded in Map Book “B”, at page 314, et seq, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Etowah County, Alabama and being situated in the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) of the Southeast Quarter (SW ¼) of Section 8, Township 12 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

Address: 1705 van Buren Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Hobson Eugene Wood

Mortgage Owner

Brian Keith Copeland

Copeland and

Copeland. LLC

Attorney for owner

February 5, 12 and 19, 2021

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Misty Haney and Jerry Keith Haney, wife and husband, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the May 12, 2011, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3349665, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 1, 2021, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Six acres evenly off the West side of the Thirteen-and-one-third (13 1/3) acres described in that deed recorded in Deed Book 1218, Page 797, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, as being Thirteen-and-one-third (13 1/3) acres of even width off the South side of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼), Section Fifteen (15), Township Ten (10) South, Range Five (5) East, situated in Etowah County, Alabama. LESS AND EXCEPT: A part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 10 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, more particularly described as commencing at a 5/8” rebar at the Southeast corner of said Section 15. Then North 88 degrees 01 minute 56 seconds West, 4675.74 feet to a 5/8” rebar. Then North 88 degrees 03 minutes 19 seconds West, 582.39 feet to a 5/8” rebar on the Eastern margin of the right of way of Oak Drive. Then along said margin North 01 degree 36 minutes 50 seconds West, 371.78 feet to a Franklin capped rebar, the point of beginning. Then from the point of beginning and continuing along said margin North 01 degree 36 minutes 50 seconds West a distance of 130.00 feet to a Corbin capped rebar. Then leaving said margin South 88 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 280.00 feet to a Franklin capped rebar. Then South 01 degree 36 minutes 50 seconds East a distance of 130.00 feet to a Franklin capped rebar. Then North 88 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 280.00 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.83 acres more or less.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

BY:_/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

February 5, 12 and 19, 2021

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by CHRISTA G. MARKS to M. C. PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC dated November 6, 2014 and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3409829; the undersigned mortgage owner, M. C. PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 16TH day of March, 2021, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number 7 and 8 in Block Number 10 of the C. A. East Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 323, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the

property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

M. C. PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

February 12, 19 and 26, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Daniel Andrew Nix appointed Personal Representatives on 12/08/2020 Estate of Katherine Lusk Nix Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Brenda J. Hutchinson, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/14/2020 Estate of Cynthia Elaine Whisenhut, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Carol Knight was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/12/2021 Estate of Margaret Stevens, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Johnny Floyd was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/07/2020 Estate of Rosie Gail Floyd, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Chantelle Cline was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/07/2020 Estate of Jerry Van Cline, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Roy G. Harbin was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/05/2021 Estate of Carol Jean Amberson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Deborah Sue Payne was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/15/2020 Estate of Jack D. Callaway, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Barbara H. Bennett was appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/15/2020 Estate of James K. Bennett, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Michael White, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/04/2021 Estate of Margie Ann White, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Stephanie Whorton Chapman appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/30/2020 Estate of W.C. Chapman Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Brenda Joyce Chambliss Lipscomb appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/04/2021 Estate of William James Lipscomb Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Beverly Glenn McAlister was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/17/2020 Estate of Sybil Pauline Glenn, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Glenn P. Griffin, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/14/2021 Estate of Frankie Jo Richardson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Bryan Seaborne Cash, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/16/2020 Estate of Roy Lee Cash, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Dalton Wade Alverson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/15/2021 Estate of Jimmy Ray Perry, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 5, 12 and 19, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Linda McCarver Bishop appointed Personal Representatives on 01/19/2021 Estate of Jonathan Adam Bishop Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 12, 19 and 26, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Toni Lynette McClendon was/were appointed Personal Representatives on 01/06/2021 Estate of Scarlett D. McClendon, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 12, 19 and 26, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Danny Lee Blevins was/were appointed Personal Representatives on 01/11/2021 Estate of Mamie Lou Blevins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 12, 19 and 26, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Beverly Cathleen Jensen was/were appointed Personal Representatives on 01/05/2021 Estate of Clara Alice Dobson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 12, 19 and 26, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Shirley C. Kimbril was/were appointed Personal Representatives on 01/20/2021 Estate of Donald R. Kimbril, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 12, 19 and 26, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Sandra M. Sanders was/were appointed Personal Representatives on 01/11/2021 Estate of Joel Deforest Sanders, Jr.,, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 12, 19 and 26, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Paula Suzanne Pollard-Jones was/were appointed Personal Representatives on 01/12/2021 Estate of Harris Delanon Pollard, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 12, 19 and 26, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Brenda Vaughan-Rogers was/were appointed Personal Representatives on 01/29/2021 Estate of James Keith Lee, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 12, 19 and 26, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Steve Murphree appointed Personal Representatives on 01/14/2021 Estate of Donald Lee Murphree Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 12, 19 and 26, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Beryl Odom appointed Personal Representatives on 01/20/2021 Estate of Ronald David Odom Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 12, 19 and 26, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Stephen Mathis was/were appointed Personal Representatives on 01/13/2021 Estate of Elbert Anthony Morris, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 12, 19 and 26, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Celeste Entrekin Pierce was/were appointed Personal Representatives on 01/14/2021 Estate of Shirley Rosler, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 12, 19 and 26, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Allan Lee McClure was/were appointed Personal Representatives on 02/03/2021 Estate of Ronnie Lee McClure, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 12, 19 and 26, 2021

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF REBECCA HUNT, DECEASED,

CASE NO: S-11300

Take notice that Letters of Testamentary having been granted to Jerry Craig Hunt, as Personal Representative of the Estate of REBECCA HUNT, deceased, on the 19th day of January 2021, by this Court.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or in the same will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell,

Judge of Probate

February 12, 19 and 26, 2021

NOTICE OF PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Libby Turnipseed, as Adminintratrix of the Estate of Emma Pruitt Arieta, Plaintiff

v.s.

Regions Bank, ET AL, Defendants

Case No.: CV-2018-900205.00

Notice to John M. Laney, Jr., Jimmy L. Marker, Mildred K. Scott, Gwen Sibert, Jan Pruitt, Joni Keyser, John Keyser, Chuck Pruitt, Chet Ray, Gary Ray, Jo Del Edwards, John Malcolm Long, Lynn Ronlaine, Laura Lee Estes, Chuck Stapp, Steven Stapp, Martha Sibert, Hugh O’Shields, Walter Pruitt, Justin Pruitt, Bill Pruitt, Curtis Marker and any other heirs or unknown heirs-at-law of EmmaPruitt Arieta whose names or addresses are not known.

Notice is hereby given that Libby Turnipseed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Emma Pruitt Arieta has filed a Petition for Approval of compromised settlement of a claim of the Estate against Regions Bank. Said matter is set down for hearing on the 1st day of February, 2021 at 8:30 AM. you are hereby given notice of said Hearing at which time you may make any objection to said proposed settlement, if any.

Libby Turnipseed, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Emma Pruitt Arieta

Jack W. Torbert, Jr,

Attorney for Plaintiff.

Torbert & Torbert P.A.

1024 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7551

December 25, 2020, January 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, February 5, 12, 19, 26 and March 5, 2021

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF DENFORD A. STEVENS, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10983

TAKE NOTICES that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY having been granted on the 14th day of December, 2020 to AMANDA STEVENS DAVIS as Personal Representative of the Estate of Denford A. Stevens, Deceased, by the Honorable Scott Hassell.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Amanda Stevens Davis

Personal Representative

Shannon Mitchell

Attorney for Personal Representative

Post Office Box 753

Boaz, AL. 35957

256-593-7130

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF GRACE JONES EUBANK, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-11107

TAKE NOTICES that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY having been granted on the 23rd day of November, 2020 to BENJAMIN FREED EUBANKS, JR., as Personal Representative of the Estate of GRACE JONES EUBANK Deceased, by the Honorable Scott Hassell.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Benjamin Freed Eubank, Jr.

Personal Representative

Shannon Mitchell

Attorney for Personal Representative

Post Office Box 753

Boaz, AL. 35957

256-593-7130

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE THE MATTER OF: THE ESTATE OF EVELYN U. BISHOP, DECEASED,

CASE NO: S-11216

KENNETH BISHOP appointed Personal Representative/Administrator on the 6th day of January 2021, Estate of EVELYN U. BISHOP Deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott Hassell,

Judge of Probate

February 12, 19 and 26, 2021

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE THE MATTER OF: THE ESTATE OF JAMES ALLEN BISHOP, DECEASED,

CASE NO: S-11217

KENNETH BISHOP appointed Personal Representative/Administrator on the 6th day of January 2021, Estate of JAMES ALLEN BISHOP Deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott Hassell,

Judge of Probate

February 12, 19 and 26, 2021

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: S-11110

Aileen D. McElderry, Deceased

Letter of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Barry R. McElderry, Personal Representative(s), on the 16th day of December, 2020, by Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate of Etowah County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same within time required by law or same will be barred.

Honorable Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Roderick Walls & Associates, LLC.

2122 First Avenue North

Birmingham, AL. 35203

rod@wallscooplaw.com

205-251-0334

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION, PROBATE OF WILL

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BERYL F. WILBURN, DECEASED.

CASE NO. S-7414

TO: ANGIE KEYS, TAMMY KEYS, DANNY KEYS, TIM WILBURN

Whereabouts Unknown

Please take notice that a certain paper in writing, purporting to be The Last Will and Testament of BERYL F. WILBURN was filed in my office by BARBARA ANN WILBURN, and the 9th day of March, 2021 at 2:000’clock P.M. was appointed a date and time for hearing thereof, at which ‘time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, this the 2nd day of February 2021.

Scott W. Hassel

JUDGE OF PROBATE

February 5, 12 and 19, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLICATIONS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF ESTATE OF EULAS EARL PARKER, DECEASED

TO: MELISSA DAWN PARKER

You will hereby take notice that on this day came LUKAS EARL PARKER and produced to the Court an instrument in writing purposing to be the Last Will and Testament of EULAS EARL PARKER, deceased, and moves the Court to admit the said Will to probate and record.

You are hereby notified to be and appear before me at my office in the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, on the 29th day of March 2021 at 10:00 A.M. when the Motion will be considered, and show, if anything you have to allege, why said instrument in writing should not be admitted to probate and record, as the Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Attorney for Petitioner:

Thomas E. Davis

Post Office Box 8044

111 South 10th Street

Gadsden, AL. 35902

256-543-2301

February 5,12 and 19, 2021

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY

MALAQUIAS HERNANDEZ, JR., PLAINTIFF

VS.

ANA K. HERNANDEZ, DEFENANT

CASE NO:, DR-18-900259-SJS

TO: ANA K. HERNANDEZ

You are hereby notified that a complaint against you has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in case number: DR-2018-900259-SJS.

You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff’s attorney, an answer to the Complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Dated the 19th day of January 2021.

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

John D. Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Law Firm

Attorney for Plaintiff

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-6328

January 29, February 5, 12 and 19, 2021

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GOSSETT THOMAS EDWARD, Plaintiff

Case No.: DR-2020-900366.00

MILLER SAVANNAH CAROLINE, Defendant

You will hereby take further notice: Savannah C. Miller, whose whereabouts are unknown, is required to answer the Complaint of Thomas Edward Gossett within Fourteen days after the last publication of this notice or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against you in Case No. DR-2020-900366, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Done this 19th day of November 2020.

Cody D. Robinson

Circuit Judge

Erica Tucker Lang Attorney at Law

etuckerlang@gmail.com

834 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, Al 35901

(256) 393-6424

February 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2021

NOTICE OF CUSTODY AND CHILD SUPPORT ACTION

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

MIGUEL GONZALEZ, PLAINTIFF

VS.

KAYLA FULLER

CASE NO.: CS-2021-900007.00

KAYLA FULLER, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the complaint of MIGUEL GONZALEZ, seeking a custody, child support and other relief by March 9, 2021 at 9:00 AM, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against her in Civil Action No.: CS-21-900007 District Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated this the 21st day of January 2021.

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

Sam D. Bone

Attorney at Law

1031 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-1005

January 29, February 5, 12 and 19, 2021

PUBLICATION ON ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

I THE MATTER OF: THE ADOPTION PETITION OF: BRADY MATTHEW EARL

CASE NO: A-1683

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF:

a Minor Child,

WHO ADDRESS IS ALSO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED

You will take notice that Petition for the adoption of a minor child, (born to Caitlin Morgan Earl, Natural Mother), was filed on the 23 day of December, 2020, alleging that the identity of the natural father is either unknown or has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is 09/15/2014.

Please be advised that should you intent to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, (with Robert M. Echols, Jr., whose name and address is shown below), and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 21st day of January, 2021.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Robert M. Echols, Jr.

4 Office Park Circle, Suite 116

Birmingham, AL. 35223

January 29, February 5, 12 and 19, 2021

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTCIE TO: Sean Paul Rice, father of minor child

ADDRESS: unknown

You will take notice that Petition of Adoption of the child born to Kristi Dyan Rice, was filed on January 13, 2021 and is set to be heard on the 6th day of April 23021 at 10:00 AM., alleging that the whereabouts of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is: August 30, 2008.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest these adoptions, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the Petitioner, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL. 35902

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Jack Floyd, Esquire

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

This the 29th day of January

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

February 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2021

A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT

Relating to Etowah County; to authorize the Etowah County Commission to impose an administrative late payment penalty on county ad valorem taxes; and to provide for the distribution of the revenue.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. This act shall apply only in Etowah County.

Section 2.

(a) In addition to any penalty imposed by law for the late payment of ad valorem taxes in Etowah County, the Etowah County Commission, by ordinance, may impose an additional administrative late payment penalty in the amount not to exceed two dollars ($2) per day not to exceed a total of three hundred dollars ($300) on that portion of ad valorem taxes due to the county as prescribed on each bill of assessment distributed to property owners in the county. The additional administrative late payment penalty imposed for late payment of the county portion of any ad valorem taxes due shall be administered and collected in the same manner as now prescribed by law for any existing delinquent payment penalties on taxes including the placement of liens on properties on which payment of the taxes may be delinquent. It is the express intent of this section that the additional administrative late payment penalty shall apply only to the county portion of any ad valorem taxes due and payable as provided by law and that the additional administrative late payment penalty shall not be applicable to any state or other local ad valorem taxes due and payable as provided by law.

(b) The proceeds of the additional administrative late payment penalty on the county ad valorem taxes imposed by this section shall be distributed as follows: 12.5 percent to the Etowah County Revenue Commissioner’s Special Fund for the payment of reasonable and necessary expenses incurred in carrying out the official duties of the office of the revenue commissioner; 40 percent to the Etowah County Commission to be used only for the advancement, development, and promotion of the Little Canoe Creek Megasite for a period of 12 years except as otherwise provided in this section. After a period of 12 years, or after the Little Canoe Creek Megasite is sold, leased, or is otherwise under a state project agreement, the Etowah County Commission, by majority vote, may use this revenue towards other projects related to industrial recruitment and economic development; and Etowah County Commission to be used only for the maintenance, improvement, replacement, and construction of roads and bridges in the county.

Section 3. The provisions of this act shall be supplemental and cumulative to any and all other laws or parts of laws relating to the authority of Etowah County.

Section 4. This act shall become effective immediately following its passage and approval by the Governor, or its otherwise becoming law.

February 12, 19, 26 and March 5, 2021

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900733-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,200.00 U.S. Currency

Anderson Manufacturing

AR-15 Pistol

Serial # 20071437

DEFENDANT

In Re: Ralph Bertram Scissum

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY AND FIREARM:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of March 2021. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency and property.

DONE this the 2nd day of February 2021

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

February 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2021

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900734-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$20,000.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Ralph Bertram Scissum

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of March 2021. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 2nd day of February 2021

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

February 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2021

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900732-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,919.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Johnathan Dawon Davis

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of March 2021. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 2nd day of February 2021

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

February 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2021

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900709-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,313.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Roderick Anthony Baker

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of March 2021. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 2nd day of February 2021

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

February 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2021

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900711-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,900.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Preston Kolb

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of March 2021. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 2nd day of February 2021

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

February 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2021

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900710-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,010.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Anthony Jermaine Miliner, Jr.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of March 2021. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 2nd day of February 2021

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

February 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2021

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900708-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,737.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Brian Lakeith Milner

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of March 2021. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 2nd day of February 2021

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

February 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2021

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-21-900038-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$10,524.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Jason Noel Lopez

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of March 2021. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 2nd day of February 2021

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

February 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2021

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-21-900004-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

VIN # 1J4RS4GG3BC739385

DEFENDANT

In Re: Johnathan Dawon Davis and Damon Turner

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED VEHICLE:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of March 2021. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said vehicle.

DONE this the 2nd day of February 2021

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

February 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2021

JOB COMPLETION

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of Project No. STPOA-2814(252) in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on January 22, 29, February 5 and ending on February 12, 2021

All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction Company, Inc.

P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

McCartney Construction Company, Inc.

January 22, 29,

February 5 and 12, 2021

JOB COMPLETION

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of Project No. AIP 3-01-0033-019-2019 in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on February 12, 2021 and ending on March 5, 2021.

All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction Company, Inc.

P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

McCartney Construction Company, Inc.

P.O. Box 1890

Gadsden, AL. 35901

February 12, 19, 26 and March 5, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT:

Right of Way Mowing of Highway 431, 11, Cleveland Avenue, Lake Rhea Road and Pleasant Valley Road

OWNER: The City of Attalla, Alabama

Separate sealed bids for the Right of Way Mowing of Highway 431, 11, Cleveland Avenue, Lake Rhea Road and Pleasant Valley Road.

The bids will be received at the city hall of Attalla at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL, 35954 until 10:00 A.M. CDST on Monday February 15, 2021 in the Council Chambers and then at said place publicly opened and read aloud.

The Contract Documents may be examined or a copy may be obtained at the Attalla City Hall.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and most responsible bidder.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

THE CITY OF ATTALLA

BY: Larry Means

Mayor

February 5 and 12, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT:

Mowing of Oak Hill Cemetery and Attalla Cemetery

OWNER: The City of Attalla, Alabama

Separate sealed bids for the Mowing of Oak Hill Cemetery and Attalla Cemetery.

The bids will be received at the city hall of Attalla at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL, 35954 until 10:00 A.M. CDST on Monday February 15, 2021 in the Council Chambers and then at said place publicly opened and read aloud.

The Contract Documents may be examined or a copy may be obtained at the Attalla City Hall.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and most responsible bidder.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

THE CITY OF ATTALLA

BY: Larry Means, Mayor

February 5 and 12, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT: STOWER’S HILL WALKING TRACK

Project No. M-017-A

OWNER: The City of Attalla, Alabama

The Bid Opening for this project has been postponed from February 11, 2021 to

Thursday February 25, 2021.

Separate sealed bids for the construction of the Stower’s Hill Walking Track will be received by The City of Attalla at the City Hall of Attalla at 612 4 th Street NW, Attalla, AL, 35954 until 10:00 A.M. CDST on Thursday, February 25, 2021 in the Council Chambers and then at said place publicly opened and read aloud. The project will consist of constructing a walking track at the park at Stower’s Hill.

The Contract Documents may be examined at the Attalla City Hall or copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained from The City of Attalla Engineering Department (256) 538-9986, upon receipt of a non-refundable fee of $25.00 (cash or check) for each set. Upon request, documents will be shipped with all shipping and handling charges collect.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids, and to

award the contract to the best and most responsible bidder. All bidders must comply with

requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, a bid bond in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

THE CITY OF ATTALLA

BY: Larry Means. Mayor

DATE: January. 2021

February 12 and 19, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

HVAC UPGRADES TO VARIOUS AUXILIARY GYMNASIUMS

FOR

THE ETOWAH COUNTY SCHOOL

GADSDEN, ALABAMA

PROJECT NO. 2020-181A

The sealed proposal as described above shall be received by Dr. Alan Cosby, Superintendent at Etowah County Board of Education located at 3200 West Meighan Blvd., Gadsden, AL 35904 | Phone 256.549.7560, until 2:00 PM, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, then opened and read aloud.

A Pre-Bid Conference Walk-Thru shall be held starting at Glencoe High School, 803 Lonesome Bend Road, Glencoe, Alabama, at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 17, 2021, then proceed to the other schools. All Bidders are encouraged to attend.

The projects shall be bid excluding taxes. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of sixty (60) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owners judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to the Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect. All bidders shall show such evidence by clearly displaying current license number on the outside of sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

PDF’s of the project can be requested by going to our website www.mckeeassoc.com and selecting “Project Bid List” then continue to Projects Menu, select the project by name. Select “Click here to Request Drawings and Bid Information”. Fill out the form to the right to request bid documents. Once the request form has been received, instruction will be provided so that the documents may be viewed on-line and printed by General Contractors, Sub Contractors and Suppliers. Documents published thru this procedure are the only documents endorsed by the Architect. The Architect is unable to monitor, confirm and maintain other websites that provide documents. Addendums will be provided to entities that have CONFIRMED bidding for this particular project. The Architect retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. If bidders require printed sets, the following shall apply: Submit to the Architect at mckeeplans@gmail.com the companies name, first & last name, phone number, address, project name & number along with a deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit shall be refunded for each set returned in reusable condition within ten days after bid opening.

All RFI’s and RFA’s regarding the bid documents shall be sent and addressed thru emails found on the RFI and RFA forms in the project manual. NOTE: ONLY THE RFI AND RFA FORMS IN THE PROJECT MANUAL WILL BE ACCEPTED. The Architect will not accept inquires via telephone or fax.

Completion Time: See Scope of Work Section in Project Manual.

Supervision: Contractor to provide proper supervision for all work.

Owner:

Dr. Robert Alan Cosby, Superintendent

Etowah County Schools

3200 West Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, Alabama 35904

Phone: 256-549-7578

Architect:

McKee and Associates

Architecture and Interior Design

631 South Hull Street

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Phone: (334) 834-9933

February 12, 19 and 26, 2021

LEGAL NOTICE

Stuff-It Mini Storage, 3605 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, 35904. The following storage unit(s) will be sold at auction on February 19, 2021 at 9 a.m. for non-payment:

Denise Ruiz -Unit 61

February 5 and 12, 2021

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 03/12/2021.

2009 Chevrolet Malibu – VIN: 1G1ZG5 7B794264421

2012 Chevrolet Impala – VIN: 2G1WG5E34C1281551

2010 Kawasaki EX250-J – VIN: JKAEXMJ18ADA60552

Thacker Towing

927 5th Ave NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

February 5 and 12, 2021

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 03/12/2021.

2010 Chevrolet HHR – VIN: 3GNBABDB5AS571353

James Gibbs

608 Hanby Drive NW

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-570-4634

February 5 and 12, 2021

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 03/19/2021.

2020 PETERBILT 589 – VIN: 1XPBD49X6LD674136

1996 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS – VIN: 2MELM75W0TX615336

Thacker Towing

927 5th Ave NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

February 12 and 19, 2021