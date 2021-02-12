All-Etowah County Schools football announced

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

The six Etowah County Schools head football coaches recently released the All-County football team for the 2020 season.

Southside High senior Michael Rich, Jr., (pictured above) was selected as the team’s Overall MVP. Rich, who committed to Murray State last fall, was 140 of 238 in passing for 2,375 yards and 16 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. Rich’s backfield mate Carnell Davis was named the team’s Offensive MVP. The senior halfback rushed for 1,701 yards and 16 touchdowns along with 11 receptions for 173 yards.

The Defensive MVP award went to Hokes Bluff’s Will Clemons. The senior linebacker led the Eagles with a team-high 105 tackles.

Coach of the Year honors went to Southside’s Jeff Nelson, who in his first year guided the Panthers to a 7-4 record, a berth in the Class 6A state playoffs and the first win over county rival Etowah for the first time in four years.

The All-Etowah County Schools first team offense includes West End senior Eli Pearce at quarterback, Hokes Bluff senior Hunter Burke at fullback; West End junior Isaiah Roberson at halfback; Southside senior Aulden Battles and Cody Roberts, Gaston senior Nick Lewis and Southside sophomore Cody Robertson at receiver; West End senior Trevor Willett and Gaston senior Ethan Stone at tight end; Hokes Bluff senior Austin Blevins, Glencoe senior Drew Glanze, Sardis senior Jackson Burns, Southside senior Will Warrick; West End senior Hunter Tucker, Southside junior John Gilbert and West End junior Ashton Self at offensive line; and Hokes Bluff freshman Jadan Burns at kicker.

The first team defense features Glencoe senior T.J. Peebles Southside senior Hayden Robertson and Glencoe junior Levi Long at defensive end; Southside senior Garrett Orr, Glencoe junior Kade Crowder and Hokes Bluff junior Ian Stinson at defensive tackle; Glencoe senior Colby Lancaster, Sardis senior Brody Lowe, Southside senior Eli Martin, Sardis junior Logan Edwards, Southside junior Spencer Sharpe and Glencoe sophomore Garrett Gaskin at linebacker; Sardis senior Peyton Wherwein, and Hokes Bluff junior Tucker Griffin and Southside juniors Broady Johnson and Taylor Carr at defensive back.

Earning honorable mention recognition were Hunter Sitz, Maddox Parsons, Everett Grizzard, Gauge Nesmith and Jacob Strunk from Southside; Thad Pearce, Jay Glover, Jake Edwards and Marty Wooten from West End; Brody Lumpkin, J.R. Golden, Mason Lockridge, Will Wellingham and Trent Dooley from Hokes Bluff; Eli Huff, Bryant Speer, Taylor Shaneyfelt, Hayden Smith and Nolan Fairley from Glencoe; Tony Patterson, Jacob Smith, Carson Grant, Chris Compton and Brody Samples from Sardis; and Josh Campbell from Gaston.