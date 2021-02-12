From God’s Word - Harnessing the power of praise

By Toni Ford

Has your life ever felt like a whirlwind, a hurricane or a tsunami due to the circumstances going on in your own life or the life of your family or even the world as a whole? I know I’ve felt that way at times, especially during the past few months. I‘ve learned that if I will stop and spend time worshipping and praising the Lord during these times, my mind begins to ease, and a peace begins to saturate my heart and soul.

So what does it mean to praise and worship the Lord, and why is praise so powerful? Praise is showing adoration to God for who He is, His person, His character and His names. It is an expression of my love to God because He is altogether lovely, holy and completely worthy of my worship. When I praise the Lord, I am taking my eyes off my own problems and instead placing my eyes on the only One, Jesus Christ who can help me deal with my problems.

Did you know that as you praise the Lord, things begin to happen in the unseen realm? In the Old Testament, the people of God did not have the name of Jesus as a weapon, but they did have praise. You can see why praise was so important to those Old Testament saints.

According to scripture, here are some reasons to praise our God.

* Revelation 4: 9-11: praise is the atmosphere of the throne room of heaven.

* Psalm 100: praise provides access into the presence of Jesus.

* Ephesians 1:12 and Isaiah 43:21: we are created with purpose of bringing praise to God.

* Psalm 149:1,4: God delights in our praise.

* Isaiah 61:3: Praise is the God-given garment in ex-change for spirit of heaviness.

* Matthew 6:9: Jesus modeled it by His example.

* Romans 4: 20-21: Praise stirs up and strengthens our faith in God.

You are probably facing a battle today. Praise is a strategic weapon that comes before spiritual victory or deliverance. God releases power against the enemy when His people praise. Praise has been winning wars throughout the ages. So if you are facing a battle today, be encouraged by the following biblical examples of praise.

* Joshua 5:14-15, 6:2. Joshua bowed to worship, and God told him that Jericho was already in his hands. As the Israelites marched around the city, they walked out the victory already won in worship.

* Judges 7:15. Gideon bowed to worship, returned to his camp, and reported, “Arise, God has given the enemy into our hands.”

* 2 Chronicles 20:22. “When they began singing and praising…” The Israelites used praise at God’s direction for winning a tremendous victory. They had not even reached the battlefront when God acted and completely destroyed their three-fold enemy.

Acts 16:25-26. Paul and Silas were praying and sin-ging hymns. Suddenly a violent earthquake shook the foundations of the prison. The prison doors flew open, and prisoners were set free.

Lord, thank you for the power of praise! Help us this week to focus our eyes on You and see beyond ourselves and our problems. May we remember the power of Your name and spend more time praising You for who You are! Thank you for bringing peace and for stirring our faith as we learn to praise You more each day! We love You, Lord!

If you would like me to join you in prayer please e-mail me at tonif77@gmail.com. I would love to pray for you!