Half-Time Rocky Road Candy, Chocolate Chess Pie and Peggy Roberts’ German Chocolate Pound Cake

By Andy Bedwell

Valentine’s Day is that special time when thoughts of those we care about come to mind.

The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart. – Helen Keller

Half-Time Rocky Road Candy

1 (12-ounce) package

semisweet chocolate chips

1 (11-ounce) package

butterscotch chips

1 cup peanut butter

1 cup Spanish peanuts

1 (10-ounce) package

miniature marshmallows

Melt all chips on low heat in saucepan. Remove from heat and add peanut butter and peanuts. Stir until cool enough to add marshmallows without them melting. Stir in marshmallows. Pour mixture into a 9×13-inch buttered pan. Refrigerate to set and cut into one-inch pieces. Keep refrigerated.

Andy’s Note: This is the best and easiest candy that anyone can ever make. This would be a great recipe for your children and grandchildren to make. I have had more compliments on this candy. Be sure and drizzle white almond bark on top with maybe a few crushed peanuts.

Chocolate Chess Pie

1 1/2 cups sugar

3 tablespoons cocoa

2 eggs, beaten

1/4 cup margarine

1 (5-ounce) can Pet milk

1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring

Pinch of salt

1 unbaked deep-dish

pie crust

In your mixer, combine sugar, cocoa and margarine. Beat well. Add eggs and beat with mixer. Add salt, milk, and vanilla. Mix to blend. Pour into unbaked shell. Bake at 325 degrees for 45-60 minutes.

Andy’s Note: This is Matthew’s favorite pie. One reason that I like to bake chess pies is because the clean-up is so easy. They are definitely one bowl pies. My cookbook is full of a variety of chess pies and I love everyone of them. Easy and good! A chilled chess pie is always easier to slice.

Peggy Roberts’ German Chocolate Pound Cake

2 sticks margarine

½ cup shortening

3 cups sugar

5 eggs

3 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ cup cocoa

¼ teaspoon salt

1 ¼ cups milk

1 tablespoon vanilla

Cream Icing

6 tablespoons flour

2 cups milk

1 cup butter

1 cup shortening

2 cups sugar

2 teaspoon vanilla

Cream margarine and shortening together. Add sugar and cream in mixer. Add eggs one at a time and beating after each. Add sifted flour, baking powder, cocoa and salt alternating with milk and ending with flour. Add vanilla before adding flour last. Bake at 325 degrees for one and one-half hours in a greased and floured tube pan.

Cream Icing Directions

Cook flour and milk until thick. Cool completely. Cream sugar, butter and shortening together. Add vanilla and beat until fluffy. Add to milk mixture and beat until the consistency of whipped cream.

Optional: two cups chopped nuts or two cups coconut

Andy’s Note: This is a delicious cake! Peggy is a great cook, and everything that she bakes is fantastic! The icing is fabulous. Peggy told me that if she had any icing left, she always filled the remainder in the hole of the cake. What a surprise when you slice this cake! Thank you, Peggy, for sharing this recipe and being such a great friend. Everyone must try this cake.

Happy Valentine’s Day Cooking, Andy Bedwell

