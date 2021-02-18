Hokes Bluff grad sets school record at JSU

Photo courtesy of JSU

2017 Hokes Bluff High School graduate and Jacksonville State University senior Tylynn Register closed out JSU’s 2021 indoor track and field season in historic fashion.

At the Bulldog Open this past weekend at Samford University in Birmingham, Register set a new school record in the 60-meter hurdles event. Her fourth-place time of 8.81 seconds broke Nolinda Garner’s mark 8.90 set in 2008.

In addition, JSU’s 4×400-meter relay team of Register, Ashton Coats, Carolina Minozzi and Leadra Custodio placed fourth.

As a HBHS senior at the Class 4A meets in Gulf Shores, Register won the gold in the triple jump (36-04.25), the 100-meter hurdles (15.49) and the 300-meter hurdles (46.98) while taking the third-place bronze in the long jump (16-08.50).