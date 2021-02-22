Southside’s Dease takes first place, Davis second at state wrestling meet

Submitted photo

Southside High School senior Jacob Dease (pictured above) won his third state championship last Saturday (Feb. 20) at the Class 5A/6A state wrestling tournament at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

Dease, who won state titles as a freshman and sophomore before missing most of last season with an arm injury, posted a 5-2 decision over Jasper’s Manley Havis in the 132-pound division.

In the semifinals, Dease defeated Satsuma’s William Walker by an 8-2 decision. Dease was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler after defeating three defending state champions. He finished the season with a 51-5 record.

Davis, who was the defending state champion in the Class 1A-5A 170-pound division, lost a 7-2 decision to Wetumpka’s Mason Blackwell in the 182-pound weight class. Davis earned a spot in the final by edging Gardendale’s Kennedy Wyatt, 8-7, in the semifinal round. Davis finished the season at 46-4.

Also medaling for Southside were Dathan Finley, who placed fifth at 170 pounds, and C.J. Butler, who took sixth place at 126 pounds. Finley was the state runner-up last season in the Class 1A-5A 152-pound division.

The Panthers finished in eighth place overall.