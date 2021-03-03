DGI helping United Way

While Downtown Gadsden, Inc., was unable to resume its regular March event to spotlight local non-profit organizations, DGI recently announced that local merchants and shoppers have the opportunity to support the efforts of the United Way.

On Friday, March 5, participating downtown shops and restaurants will donate a percentage of their sales to the United Way. The businesses will have a sign posted on their door to let shoppers and diners know what their specific donation will be.

“We certainly hoped to be able to bring back our traditional First Friday event, which allowed local non-profits to set up tables along Broad Street,” said DGI executive director Kay Moore. “But this is a wonderful compromise that encourages people to come downtown to shop and dine. Since the event goes all day, it means people can choose the time best for them.”

Several retail locations will remain open until 7 p.m. to give shoppers more time to visit.

“While this event is taking place on the first Friday of the month, I want to make sure people understand, this is not a First Friday event,” said Moore. “There will not be live music nor food vendors and streets will not be closed.”

For more information, visit downtowngadsden.com.