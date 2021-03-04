Legals for 3/05/2021 - 03/11/2021

_________________

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the mortgage given by Jeffery Wayne Hammontree and wife, Casey Taylor Hammontree, as Mortgagor, to Marine One Corporation, a corporation, dated September 30, 2020, and recorded as Instrument Number 3509465, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and the Mortgagee, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell, at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 12th day of March, 2021, the following described property to-wit:

Lots P-1 and T-7 in Buck’s Island, according to the plat or map thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “L”, page 37, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This the 17th day of February, 2021.

Marine One Corporation, Mortgagee

/s/ James C. Inzer, III

Inzer, Haney, McWhorter, Haney & Skelton, LLC

Attorney for Mortgagee

February 19, 26, and March 5, 2021

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY BY THE ESTATE OF BOBBY J. MCCAIN, AN INCAPACITATED PERSON, CASE NO. S-3778, PROBATE COURT, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

This matter, having come before the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, under the motion to sell real property by Judy M. Foster, as the former Guardian of the Estate of Bobby J. McCain, Case No. S-3778, Probate Court, Etowah County, Alabama. Pursuant to Alabama Code Section 43-2-445, notice of hearing and time of hearing shall be given in order to notify any known or unknown next of kin.

Therefore, March 9, 2021, at 11:00 A.M., a hearing has been set in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama for the sale of real property of which Bobby J. McCain, an incapacitated person owns an interest in, located at 3275 Vestavia Drive, Southside, AL, 35907, more particularly described as follows:

Lots Seventeen (17) and Thirty-seven (37) in Berkley Hills First Addition, according to the map or plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 39, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

COPELAND LAW, LLP

816 Chestnut Street,

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256)546-9500

Attorneys for Petitioner

February 19, 26 and March 5, 2021

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tammy Lang Robert L Lang Wife And Husband to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for GMFS, LLC, its successors and assigns dated June 29, 2007; said mortgage being recorded on November 16, 2007, as Instrument No. 3283699 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to NRPL Trust 2018-2 c/o Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB in Instrument 3515708 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, NRPL Trust 2018-2 c/o Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 31st day of March, 2021 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at a railroad spike at the Southwest corner of Section 12, Township 10 South, Range 5 East; thence North 4 degrees 15 minutes 49 seconds West 666.38 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar; thence North 4 degrees 08 minutes 16 seconds West 450.44 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar, Cap No. 20893, being the point of beginning for the property herein described; thence North 4 degrees 08 minutes 16 seconds West 210.13 feet to a 1 inch pipe; thence North 89 degrees 13 minutes 55 seconds East 209.93 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar, Cap No. 20893; thence South 4 degrees 09 minutes 31 seconds East 210.00 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar Cap No. 20893; thence South 89 degrees 11 minutes 39 seconds West 210.00 feet to the point of beginning. Property being a part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 12, Township 10 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama. ALSO: a 15 foot wide easement for ingress-egress and utilities running from the Northeast corner of the above described tract of land in an easterly direction along an existing gravel drive to Chapel Road. AND ALSO: Commencing at a railroad spike at the Southwest corner of Section 12, Township 10 South, Range 5 East; thence North 4 degrees 15 minutes 49 seconds West 666.38 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar; thence North 4 degrees 08 minutes 16 seconds West 450.44 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar, Cap No. 20893; thence North 89 degrees 11 minutes 39 seconds East 210.00 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar, Cap No. 20893, being the point of beginning for the property herein described; thence North 4 degrees 09 minutes 31 seconds West 210.00 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar, Cap No. 20893; thence North 89 degrees 13 minutes 55 seconds East 96.73 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar, Cap No. 10093; thence South 00 degrees 28 minutes 13 seconds West 209.63 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar, Cap No. 10093; thence South 89 degrees 11 minutes 39 seconds West 79.78 feet to the point of beginning. Property being a part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 12, Township 10 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 1035 Smith Chapel Road, Boaz, AL 35956.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NRPL TRUST 2018-2 C/O WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 20-01414AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

February 26, March 5 and 12, 2021

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain real estate mortgage executed by Britney Rawlinson and husband, Christopher M. Rawlinson to The Exchange Bank of Alabama on the 13th day of August, 2018, recorded as Instrument Number 3472047, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama; Said Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such defaults continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the powers of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest and best bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse, during the legal hours of sale on March 22, 2021, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lot 36 in Argyle Hills, as recorded in Plat book G, Page 25, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the mortgage, and said foreclosure sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Liens and/or special assessments, if any, and all other liens, restrictions or encumbrances on record.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help person avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

THE EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA

By: /s/Laura T. Lloyd

TURNBACH, WARREN, RICE, LLOYD,

FREDERICK & SMITH, P.C.

P. O. Box 129/200 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0129

(256) 543-3664

February 26, March 5 and 12, 2021

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by Ray Hayes and Teresa Hayes, husband and wife to Frank Roden and Tammy Roden dated August 12, 2011, recorded as Instrument Number:3353737, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the front door of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, between the legal hours of sale on March 26, 2021, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Parcel I

To describe a lot of land commence at the NW corner of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 20, Township 13 South, Range 6 East; thence run South and along the West line of said forty a distance of 1155 feet to a point; thence deflect 86º 14’ to the left and run a distance of 1066.38 feet to a point, said point being the point of beginning of the lands herein described; thence continue to run along the previously described course a distance of 235 feet to a point on the Westerly right of way of Alabama Hwy 77; thence deflect 93º 26’ to the left and run along said R/W a distance of 130 feet to a point; thence deflect 86º 34’ to the left and run a distance of 235 feet to a point; thence deflect 93º 26’ to the left and run a distance of 130 feet to the point of beginning, lying in and being a portion of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 20, Township 13 South, Range 6 East, Southside, Etowah County, Alabama, and containing 0.4 acres, more or less.

Parcel II

To describe an access road right of way, commence at the NW corner of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 20; thence run South and along the West line of said Forty a distance of 825 feet to a point; thence deflect 86º 14’ to the left and run a distance of 714.3 feet to a point; thence deflect 86º 34’ to the right and run a distance of 165 feet to a point; thence deflect 86º 34’ to the left and run a distance of 354 feet to a point, said point being the point of beginning to describe the access road; thence continue to run 86º 34’ in a direct line a distance of 235 feet to a point on the Westerly right of way of Alabama Hwy 77; thence deflect 86º 34’ to the right and run a distance of 35 feet to a point; thence deflect 93º 26’ to the right and run a distance of 235 feet to a point; thence deflect 86º 34’ to the right and run a distance of 35 feet to the point of beginning. Said access road right of way lying in and being a portion of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 20, Township 13 South, Range 6 East, Southside, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel III (which was incorrectly shown as Parcel II on the Mortgage)

To describe a lot of land commence at the NW corner of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 20, Township 13 South, Range 6 East; thence run South and along the West line of said forty a distance of 1155 feet to a point; thence deflect 86º 14’ to the left and run a distance of 1301.38 feet to a point on the Westerly R/W of Alabama Hwy 77; thence deflect 93º 26’ to the left and run along said R/W a distance of 130 feet to the point of beginning of the lands herein described; from said point of beginning run North 86º 34’ West 235 feet; thence North, parallel to the West line of Alabama Hwy 77, 2 feet; thence Easterly in a direct line to a point on the West line of said highway, which is 3 feet North of the point of beginning; thence South and along said highway 3 feet to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of the NE 1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 20, Township 13 South, Range 6 East, Southside, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This Said sale is subject to all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements and rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage.

FRANK RODEN and TAMMY RODEN

BY:

JONATHAN M. WELCH

Attorney for Mortgage Holder

Jonathan M. Welch, P.C.

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 543-1660

March 5, 12 and 19, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Barry Clark Lockridge was/were appointed Personal Representative(s)on 01/27/2021 Estate of Priscilla Irene Brock, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 26, March 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Mike K. Hughes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/27/2021 Estate of Kenneth Legrand Hughes, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 26, March 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Betty Jane Wolfe appointed Personal Representatives on 10/30/2020 Estate of Daniel Earl Wolfe Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 26, March 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Ruth David Campbell, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/09/2021 Estate of Rebecca Ellen Davis, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 26, March 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Billy Reynolds, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/20/2021 Estate of Jimmy Lon Reynolds, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 26, March 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Donna Joyce Dial Gurley and Brenda Jo Habshey appointed Personal Representatives on 01/04/2021 Estate of Mary Julianna Dial Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 26, March 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Laura Jane Jones, wat/were appointed Personal Representatives on 01/28/2021 Estate of Robert Stephen Jones, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 26, March 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Anne-Marie Jones and Samuel Howard Wright appointed Personal Representatives on 02/08/2021 Estate of Franklin D. Crawford Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 5, 12 and 19, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Harold Daugherty, Sr. appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/15/2021 Estate of Judith Faye Daugherty Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 5, 12 and 19, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

William Stanley Phillips, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/12/2021 Estate of Billy Edwards Phillips, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 5, 12 and 19, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Jeff Edward Roberts, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/02/2021 Estate of Jerry Edward Roberts, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 5, 12 and 19, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

James Willard Oden, Jr., was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/20/2021 Estate of Clara Lorene Oden, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 5, 12 and 19, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Jamen Logen Ellen, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/16/2021 Estate of Janice Rebecca Ellen, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 5, 12 and 19, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Carolyn Ann Maddox, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/03/2021 Estate of Nancy Little Copeland, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 5, 12 and 19, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

William Henry Martin, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/02/2021 Estate of Katherine Marie Martin, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 5, 12 and 19, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Evelyn Mitchell Parker, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/23/2021 Estate of Bernice Mitchell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 5, 12 and 19, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Robert Jason Lowery, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/05/2021 Estate of Jerry T. Lowery, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 5, 12 and 19, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

James Willard Oden, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/20/2021 Estate of James Willard Oden, Sr.,, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 5, 12 and 19, 2021

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF STEWART TRAVIS SMITH, DECEASED,

CASE NO: S-11213

Take notice that Letters of Testamentary having been granted to MICHAEL TRAVIS SMITH, as Personal Representative of the Estate of STEWART TRAVIS SMITH, Deceased, on the 29th day of January, 2021, by this Court.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or in the same will be barred.

Scott Hassell,

Judge of Probate

February 26, March 5 and 12, 2021

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE THE MATTER OF: THE ESTATE OF TYLE REED SHARP, DECEASED,

CASE NO: S-11246

KNOX REED SHARP, JR. appointed Personal Representative/Administrator on the 20th day of January, 2021, Estate of TYLER REED SHARP, DECEASED, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott Hassell,

Judge of Probate

February 26, March 5 and 12, 2021

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE THE ESTATE OF GLINDA DORIS YORK, DECEASED,

CASE NO: S-11259

Take notice that Letters of Testamentary having been granted to CRYSTAL DAWN MILLER, as Personal Representative of the Estate of GLINDA DORIS YORK, deceased, on the 29th day of January, 2021, by this Court.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or in the same will be barred.

Scott Hassell,

Probate Judge

February 26, March 5 and 12, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF JUNE FITCH-DOUGHTY, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-11241

TAKE NOTICE that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY having been granted to Jennifer Wasson Reese Hobby, as Personal Representative of the Estate of June Fitch-Doughty, on the 26th day of January, 2021, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law of the same will be barred.

Jason Knowles,

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

Attorney for Petitioner

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

February 26, March 5 and 12, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF VIDA D. ROGERS, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-11251

TAKE NOTICE that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY having been granted to Teresa Diane Dykes and Angels Darlene Gowens, as Co-Personal Representative of the Estate of Vida D. Rogers, on the 27th day of January, 2021, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law of the same will be barred.

Jason Knowles,

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

Attorney for Petitioner

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

February 26, March 5 and 12, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF DEBORAH MARIE WOOD, DECEASED,

CASE NO: S-11256

TAKE NOTICE that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY having been granted to Heather Wood Waldrop, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Deborah Marie Wood, on the 28th day of January, 2021, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law of the same will be barred.

Morgan Means

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

Attorney for Petitioner

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

February 26, March 5 and 12, 2021

PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF ATTALLA

The City of Attalla will hold public hearings to discuss remedies for nuisance/abatement cases that will come before the Attalla City Council on March 15th , 2021 at City Hall, at 5:00pm, located at 612 4th Street NW., Attalla, Alabama. The following addresses will be discussed.

402 Hughes Ave

320 Fairfax SW

1307 2ND St NE

108 Covington Ave

February 26, March 5 and 12, 2021

RESOLUTION

NO. R-22-21

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that the property or condition located at 1901 NOCCALULA ROAD in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION: LT 18 BLK 2 MITCHELL PARK PLAT F-87 29-11-6 Tax ID#: 10-09-29-4-000-078.000

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to DENNIS WAYNE BAILEY, 1901 NOCCALULA ROAD, GADSDEN, AL, GARY HAWKINS, 1901 NOCCALULA ROAD, GADSDEN, AL, GAYLA BAKER, 162 OAK SHORES, FLORENCE, AL

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated

2.The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at a meeting held on February 23, 2021.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 5, 2021

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

MEDLINDA SUMPTER, PLAINTIFF

VS. RUSSELL ANDREW KILGORE, DEFENDANT

CASE NO.: DR-21-900033.00

RUSSELL ANDREW KILGORE, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the complaint of MELINDA SUMPTER, seeking a divorce and other relief thirty (30) days of the last publication date of this notice listed at the bottom, or therefore a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Civil Action No.: DR-21-900033.00 Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated this the 11 day of February 2021.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Dani V. Bone

Attorney for Plaintiff

1031 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

February 19, 26, March 5 and 12, 2021

NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: M.A., DOB: 10/6/2017, a minor child.

CASE NO.: JU 2020-272.02

NOTICE TO: Any person claiming to be the father of M.A., born in Etowah County, Alabama on October 6, 2017 to C.H., the natural mother; Please take notice that a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights has been filed in the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama by Amber and Christopher Newman.

Please be advised that if you intend to object or consent to the termination of parental

rights you must file a written response within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last

Publication herein with counsel for said Petitioners whose address is shown below and with the

Clerk of said Juvenile Court, 801 Forrest Avenue, Suite 202, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Attorney for Petitioners:

Krystal Padula McWhorter

Padula Law Firm, P.C.

834 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

February 19, 26, March 5 and 12, 2021

A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT

Relating to Etowah County; to authorize the Etowah County Commission to impose an administrative late payment penalty on county ad valorem taxes; and to provide for the distribution of the revenue.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. This act shall apply only in Etowah County.

Section 2.

(a) In addition to any penalty imposed by law for the late payment of ad valorem taxes in Etowah County, the Etowah County Commission, by ordinance, may impose an additional administrative late payment penalty in the amount not to exceed two dollars ($2) per day not to exceed a total of three hundred dollars ($300) on that portion of ad valorem taxes due to the county as prescribed on each bill of assessment distributed to property owners in the county. The additional administrative late payment penalty imposed for late payment of the county portion of any ad valorem taxes due shall be administered and collected in the same manner as now prescribed by law for any existing delinquent payment penalties on taxes including the placement of liens on properties on which payment of the taxes may be delinquent. It is the express intent of this section that the additional administrative late payment penalty shall apply only to the county portion of any ad valorem taxes due and payable as provided by law and that the additional administrative late payment penalty shall not be applicable to any state or other local ad valorem taxes due and payable as provided by law.

(b) The proceeds of the additional administrative late payment penalty on the county ad valorem taxes imposed by this section shall be distributed as follows: 12.5 percent to the Etowah County Revenue Commissioner’s Special Fund for the payment of reasonable and necessary expenses incurred in carrying out the official duties of the office of the revenue commissioner; 40 percent to the Etowah County Commission to be used only for the advancement, development, and promotion of the Little Canoe Creek Megasite for a period of 12 years except as otherwise provided in this section. After a period of 12 years, or after the Little Canoe Creek Megasite is sold, leased, or is otherwise under a state project agreement, the Etowah County Commission, by majority vote, may use this revenue towards other projects related to industrial recruitment and economic development; and Etowah County Commission to be used only for the maintenance, improvement, replacement, and construction of roads and bridges in the county.

Section 3. The provisions of this act shall be supplemental and cumulative to any and all other laws or parts of laws relating to the authority of Etowah County.

Section 4. This act shall become effective immediately following its passage and approval by the Governor, or its otherwise becoming law.

February 12, 19, 26 and March 5, 2021

JOB COMPLETION

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of Project No. AIP 3-01-0033-019-2019 in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on February 12, 2021 and ending on March 5, 2021.

All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction Company, Inc.

P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

McCartney Construction Company, Inc.

P.O. Box 1890

Gadsden, AL. 35901

February 12, 19, 26 and March 5, 2021

FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Hudak Construction Co., Inc. (Contractor) Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of GYMNASIUM FLOOR REPLACEMENT at RAYMOND HILL COMMUNITY CENTER

For the City of Gadsden, Alabama Gadsden Bid Request No. 3444 at 1231 Alcott Road for The City of Gadsden, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Thomas M. McElrath, Architect, 717 Merit Springs Road, Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(Architect)

Hudak Construction Co., Inc. 400 West Meighan Boulevard Gadsden, AL 35901

March 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2021

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Hudak Construction Co., Inc. has completed the Contract for Improvement of The University of Alabama Gadsden Center, Improvements for Preschool Program, UA Project # 966-20-2329 at 121 North 1st Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 for the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Architecture Works, Architect,

130 Nineteenth Street, South,

Birmingham, AL 35233.

Contractor:

Hudak Construction Co., Inc.

400 W. Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, AL 35901

February 26, March 5, 12 and 19, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT: Mowing of Oak Hill Cemetery and Attalla Cemetery

OWNER: The City of Attalla, Alabama

Separate sealed bids for the Mowing of Oak Hill Cemetery and Attalla Cemetery.

The bids will be received at the city hall of Attalla at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL, 35954 until 12:00 P.M. CDST on Thursday March 11, 2021 in the Council Chambers and then at said place publicly opened and read aloud.

The Contract Documents may be examined or a copy may be obtained at the Attalla City Hall.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and most responsible bidder.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

THE CITY OF ATTALLA

BY: Larry Means, Mayor

DATE: February 2021

February 26, 2021 and March 5, 2021

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned on March 11, 2021 beginning at 10:00am on the business premises of Southtown Mini Warehouses. Southtown is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, Alabama.

Jessica Simpson – Unit 152

Johnny Flenoir – Unit 254

Miranda Moore – Unit 256

Amanda Weathers Unit 328

Derek Bishop – Unit 331

John Miglionico – Unit 386

Morgan Shelnutt – Unit 451

Alphonso Bradford – Unit 469

Fatima Bibb – Unit 512

Tyler Kirchner – Unit 515

Michael Maxwell – Unit 606

Maegan Garrard – Unit 614

Jason Wood – Unit 623

Reneishau Johnson – Unit 15-3

Randi Holt – Unit D-5

Sherion & Ron Schofield – Unit G-2

Larmar Wood – Unit RV-15

Southtown Mini Warehouse

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

February 26 and March 5, 2021

LEGAL NOTICE

Stuff-It Mini Storage, 3605 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, 35904. The following storage unit(s) will be sold at auction on March19, 2021 at 9 a.m. for non-payment:

Dale Crate – Unit 69

Tonya Gardner – Unit 10

William Hannah – Unit 5

Wanda Shepherd-Unit 27

March 5 and 12, 2021

LEGAL NOTICE

The following units will be auctioned or otherwise disposed of on March 16, 2021 beginning at 9:00 AM on the premises of Stockit-N-Lock it Mini Storage located 3403 Rainbow Parkway, Rainbow City, AL.

Rebecca Childress

Amber Decker

Gregg Graves

Benjamin Hutchins

Allonte Jones

Tekila Samuelson

March 5 and 12, 2021

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/02/2021.

2002 FORD F150 – VIN: 1FTRW08L12KE13699

2001 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE – VIN: 1J4GX48S01C514089

2003 CHEVROLET BLAZER – VIN: 1GNDT 13X03K111137

2007 HONDA ODYSSEY – VIN: 5FNRL38467B420803

2015 CHEVROLET CRUZE – VIN: 1G1PE5SB8F7161247

Thacker Towing

3514 Montrose Ave

Rainbow City, AL 35906

(256) 441-2248

February 26 and March 5, 2021

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/02/2021.

1997CHEVROLET GMT-400 – VIN: 1GCGC29R3VE218849

Matt’s Towing

927 5th Ave NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 485-8755

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/09/2021.

2013 KIA OPTIMA – VIN: 5XX GR4A63DG239724

Matt’s Towing

927 5th Ave NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 485-8755

March 5 and 12, 2021

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/09/2021.

2010 DODGE CHARGER – VIN: 2B3CA3CV3AH145633

2008 NISSAN ROGUE – VIN: JN8AS 58T88W021542

Tommy Tow’s

1912 3rd St SW

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 490-3715

March 5 and 12, 2021

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/09/2021.

2007 CHEVROLET IMPALA – VIN: 2G1WT5 5N879386596

1998 NISSAN MAXIMA – VIN: JN1CA21D2WT527264

Thacker Towing

927 5th Ave NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

March 5 and 12, 2021