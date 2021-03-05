Casting on the Coosa: The King of Kong and a lucky two-pounder

By Marty Dixon/Staff Correspondent

It has been quite a while since my last column. Since the last time we got together, I’ve suffered through a stomach virus and COVID-19, so my number of trips out on the water have been limited, to say the least.

The cold weather and rain have not helped much since I was released from quarantine. As of today (March 4), the river is still muddy on the main lake. The water temperature in the main river is around 50 degrees and rolling due to water release upriver. Temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s can be found in some pockets.

When the weather was fairly warm last week, I got out on the water in the afternoons. I finally ran into my first fish of the year fishing in some of the pockets and flipping around with a creature bait and a light weight. When I finally put a fish in the boat, it felt like King Kong was off of my back, even though the fish only weighed two pounds.

A former student from years gone by called last Saturday, and I showed him and his son around the lake. My actual fishing was cut short by showing them around and dragging in a boat with mechanical issues. All in all, I may have gotten in 100 casts, but it was well worth the trip out.

I had no luck fishing around close to home last Sunday. I did have a friend who managed to land a few good fish on a jig in secret location known only to him and the Secret Service. I fought the wind all I could and then called it a day to go back and fly a kite. Brother Butch got out late that and snagged a fish or two.

The local fishing situation looks to be making a turn for the better, especially if we can get some sun and clear out the mud. I think some bigger stringers will start coming in within the next two weeks. If I can stay out on the water without getting sick and/or being quarantined, I hope to bring a few of those in.

This Saturday, March 6, is the Coosa Team Trail Tournament, and the following Saturday (March 13) is the second 5 Alive Neely Henry Tournament. April 3rd is the Coosa Landing Super Bass Tournament, so the ramps will be busy for the next few months. The local Tuesday and Wednesday tournaments will kick off sometime this month.

Stay warm and be safe on the lake. Here’s wishing everyone tight lines and virus-free conditions. Quarantine ain’t no joke. At least my wife didn’t try to smother me with a pillow (not that I’m aware of), but I’m sure she considered it after being stuck in the house with me for so long. For my cousin Phillip, “Helmets down and keep fishing.”

Marty Dixon is a 1982 Sardis High School graduate and retired high school educator and coach. He was head coach of the Gadsden State women’s basketball team from 2015 to 2019. He and his wife Texann live in Gadsden. He can be contacted at fishn4funin02@yahoo.com and the Neely Henry Bass Fishing page on Facebook.