Hash Brown Casserole, Fried Cabbage with Sausage and Donna's Barbecued Beans

By Andy Bedwell

This week I want to share with all of you some of my family’s favorite sides. This past weekend I tried a different hash brown casserole that everyone seemed to enjoy. Get ready for some “oldies but goodies.”

Hash Brown Casserole

2 pounds

frozen hash browns

2 cups freshly grated

extra-sharp cheese, divided

8 ounces sour cream

1 can cream

of chicken soup

½ cup butter, melted

½ cup chopped onion

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Mix all of the ingredients together except for one-half cup of cheese. Put the mixture in a casserole dish and sprinkle the top with the one-half cup cheese. Cover with foil. Bake at 375 degrees for about one hour. Then remove the foil and bake until bubbly and a little brown on top.

Andy’s Note: This weekend we had grilled hamburgers, hash brown casserole, assorted vegetable tray for the burgers, salsa/chips, and peanut butter cookies.

Fried Cabbage with Sausage

1 stick butter or margarine

1 small head of

cabbage, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1 pound smoked sausage, sliced into pieces

1 can Rotel tomatoes

salt and pepper to taste

Melt butter in large skillet. Add cabbage, onion and cook on medium high for about six minutes, stirring to keep from sticking to pan. Add remaining ingredients, cover and simmer for about 30 minutes.

Andy’s Note: This is so easy and so good. All you need is a hot skillet of cornbread and maybe a chocolate fudge brownie!

Donna’s Barbecued Beans

3 cans French style

green beans, drained

1 cup ketchup

1 cup brown sugar

1 medium onion, chopped

¼ cup hot barbecue sauce (Kraft’s Hot Hickory)

Place green beans in the bottom of a casserole dish. Mix rest of ingredients and pour on top. DO NOT STIR! Place five slices of bacon on top. Cover in foil and bake at 250 degrees for two hours. Bake at 250 degrees uncovered for an additional two hours.

Andy’s Note: Thank you, Donna Spraggins, for another wonderful recipe.

Happy Cooking, Andy

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger newspaper on Rainbow Drive.