Locals compete at GCHS Kickoff meet

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

A number of local athletes medaled at the Gadsden City Kickoff track and field meet on March 4 at GCHS.

The host Titans and Sardis both earned eight gold medals. The GCHS girls and Sardis boys each had six first-place showings. The top individual gold medal earner was Sardis’ Torin Bright, who won the boys’ 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and long jump. Winning two gold medals were Gadsden City’s Emani Morgan in the 100 and 200-meter dash), Sardis’ Brody Lowe (pictured above) in the shot put and discus and Southside’s Grayson Russell in the 10 and 200-meter dashes.

Listed below are the top three finishers in each event along with times.

Girls first place

* Emani Morgan, Gadsden City: 100-meter dash, 13.05

* Emani Morgan, Gadsden City: 200-meter dash, 28.70

*Abby Rogers, Sardis: 100-meter hurdles, 18.95

* Kyla Price, Gadsden City: 400-meter dash, 1:04.98

* Abby Burns, Sardis: long jump, 15-03.00

* Trinity Price, Gadsden City, high jump, 4-05.00

* Gadsden City 4×100-meter relay, 55.51

* Gadsden City 4×400-meter relay, 4:58.51

Boys first place

*Torin Bright, Sardis: 110-meter hurdles, 15.50

*Torin Bright, Sardis: 300-meter hurdles, 42.64

*Torin Bright, Sardis: long jump, 19-00.00

* Grayson Russell, Southside: 100-meter dash, 11.41

* Grayson Russell, Southside: 200-meter dash, 22.60

* Brody Lowe, Sardis: shot put, 45-00.00

* Brody Lowe, Sardis: discus, 138-00

* Demarcus Macon, Gadsden City: 400-meter dash, 54.32

* Jake Alewine, Sardis: high jump, 5-08.00

* Sam Kilgo, Southside: triple jump, 38-06.00

* Southside 4×800-meter relay team of Ryan Maudsley, Jackson Griggs, Luke Holcomb and Will Angela, 8:47.45

* Gadsden City 4×400-meter relay, 3:52.29

* Southside 4×100-meter relay team of Christopher Butler, Nathan Whitt, Cody Roberts and Grayson Russell, 45.07

Girls second place

* Lauren Henderson, Southside: 100-meter dash, 13.59

*Trinity Price, Gadsden City: 400-meter dash, 1:06.58

*Trinity Price, Gadsden City: 200-meter dash, 29.18

* Lily Underwood, Sardis: shot put, 28-10.00

* Lily Underwood, Sardis: discus, 82-10

* Abby Rodgers, Sardis, 300-meter hurdles, 57.29 1

* Camryn Davis, Southside: 800-meter run, 2:33.72 1

* Alexis Valentine, Southside: 3200-meter run, 14:01.77

* Kyla Price, Gadsden City: high jump, 4-02.00

* Southside 4×100-meter relay team of Kimberley Carter, Abbie Owens, Lexi Thompson and Ciara Flowers, 57.87

Boys second place

* Jaquan Woods, Gadsden City: 100-meter dash, 11.75

* Jackson Griggs, Southside:1600-meter run, 4:54.00

* Will Anglea, Southside, 800-meter run, 2:12.92 2

* Sage Robertson, Westbrook: 200-meter dash, 23.57 1

* Sam Kilgo, Southside: long jump, 18-09.00

* Calvin Wilson, Gadsden City: shot put, 43-04.00

* Aaron Richard, Gadsden City: discus throw, 131-05

* Demarcus Macon, Gadsden City: high jump, 5-02.00

* Amon Firestone, Southside: triple jump, 36-03.00

* Jamvion Jones, Southside: 200-meter dash, 23.83 4

* Southside 4×400-meter relay team of Sam Kilgo, Luke Holcombe, Braydon Mayes and Daniel Cody, 3:57.36

Girls third place

*Trinity Price, Gadsden City: 100-meter dash, 13.61

* Zoie Menk, Southside: 400-meter dash, 1:07.15

* Kyla Price, Gadsden City: 200-meter dash, 29.67

* Kaylee Knight, Glencoe: shot put, 28-09.00

* Kinley Morrison, Sardis: discus, 66-05.50

* Abby Burns, Sardis: triple jump, 30-05.50

* Sardis 4×100-meter relay team, 59.26

Boys third place

* Nathan Whitt, Southside: 100-meter dash, 11.79

* Tanner Rice, Gadsden City: 1600-meter run, 4:54.03 11:16.63

* T.J. Peeples, Glencoe: shot put, 42-06.00

* Deacon Godfrey, Westbrook: discus, 105-00

* Demarcus Macon, Gadsden City: long jump, 18-08.00

* Christian Williams, Gadsden City: high jump, 5-02.00

* Westbrook 4×400-meter relay team, 4:06.01

* Gadsden City 4×800-meter relay team, 9:17.36