Ashville competes at Albertville meet

Photo: Ashville’s Nick Spears competes in the pole vault event at a track and field meet at Albertville High School on March 5. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

The Ashville High girls finished fourth and the AHS boys sixth at the Albertville Varsity Meet No. 1 on March 5.

The Bulldogs’ lone first place finisher was Taylor Knight, who captured the girls 1600-mter run event with a time of 5:50.35.

Kayla Simpson took home four medals, finishing second in the long jump (14-03.00) and the shot put (27-11.00) while taking third place in the 300-meter hurdles (56.64) and the triple jump (30-08.50).

Also coming in second for the Lady Bulldogs were Kaylan Ladosky in the discus 73-06) and the

4×800-meter relay team of Callie Stewart, Meghan McCarthy, Kathleen McCarthy and Emma Drinkard (10:53.35).

Lydia Northam earned the third-place bronze in the high jump (4-02.00 5.50.

Nick Spears and Gabe Sawyer both took the silver. Spears made the 9-00.00 in the pole vault, while Sawyer posted a time of 18.80 in the110-meter hurdles.

The Bulldogs’ 4×400-meter relay team of Kanyon White, Ashton Vann, Travis Smith and Gabe Sawyer finished third with a time of 4:02.26.