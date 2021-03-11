Andy's Southern Chicken Salad, Broccoli Salad, Apple Snicker Salad and Pink "Stuff" Salad

By Andy Bedwell

You know, there’s just a hard-to-express “goodness” that everybody loves about well-made salads. Take the classic Caesar salad. It’s like magic! The dressing is made with different ingredients which by themselves usually aren’t on anyone’s list of top treats. But whip them into a sauce, and presto – you have a delicious dressing that may be just possible for romaine lettuce.

Andy’s Southern Chicken Salad

4 chicken breasts, cooked and chopped fine

4 eggs, boiled and chopped

4 tablespoons sweet pickle cubes or sweet pickle relish

½ teaspoon mustard

(more for a little color)

1 cup mayonnaise or more

¾ cup sliced red grapes

½ cup dried cranberries

½ cup pecans, chopped

Chill chicken before you begin to chop. Then add all other ingredients. Refrigerate several hours before serving.

Andy’s Note: One of the prettiest wedding receptions that I ever attended had silver trays of chicken salad, ham salad, and shrimp salad served with assorted crackers. The other day, I saw chicken salad in a bread bowl.

Broccoli Salad

4 cups chopped

fresh broccoli

½ onion, chopped

½ pound grated cheese

1 cup red raisins

or dried cranberries

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup sugar

2 tablespoons vinegar

½ pound bacon

Cook bacon and crumble. Mix chopped broccoli, crumbled bacon, and grated cheese in a bowl. Mix onion, mayonnaise, sugar and vin-egar. Pour over broccoli mixture. Refrigerate several hours before serving.

Andy’s Note: I love this salad. Purple onion rings are real attractive in this salad.

Apple Snicker Salad

6-8 Granny Smith apples, cut into chunks (peel or not)

6 large snicker bars,

cut into bite size pieces

1 jar marshmallow crème

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

8 ounces Cool Whip

Mix marshmallow crème, Cool Whip and cream cheese with a mixer. Add apples and snicker pieces. Mix well and refrigerate.

Andy’s Note: This is a really good, fun type recipe that is also a little different. I always decorate the top with red cherries and a few pecans during the holidays.

Pink “Stuff” Salad

1 can cherry pie filling

1 can Eagle Brand Milk

1 medium size can crushed pineapple, drained

1 (8 ounce sour cream)

1 large Cool Whip

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 cup chopped pecans

Mix and chill!

Andy’s Note: THIS SALAD IS DELICIOUS!

We are ready for Spring!

Happy Cooking, Andy

