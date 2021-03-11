Casting on the Coosa: The Cow Whisperer and The Stump Jumper

By Marty Dixon/ Staff correspondent

Be forewarned: this week’s column was put together at the last minute. I received multiple happy birthday wishes yesterday (including one writtten in Irish) and went out for supper (“dinner” for you transplanted Yankees) to celebrate.

So here we go for a quick rundown on the current situation on the Coosa River. The water temperature has been steadily rising and the river is gradually returning to “Coosa” clear. The water level rose over night and then dropped as the day progresses over the past week, and it remains to be seen what will happen this weekend. As a reminder, we have the Second 5 Alive Tournament going on this Saturday, March 13. You can register at the Coosa Landing ramp that morning if you would like to fish. The weather is supposed to be good, so come out and fish!

Over the past week, the flowers on the dogwoods have popped out all around the lake. The geese are pairing off, so the bass are starting to do the same. If we get favorable weather with sunshine and some warm days, the bass should be in full spawn in the next couple of weeks.

I spoke with a few fishermen who had mixed results this past week. Some located fish and caught them in a variety of places. Some were caught in shallow water, while others were targeting the six-foot depth range. Other anglers are beating the water with little or no results.

It has been hit or miss for a lot of fishermen, but the fishing should be picking up with each passing day. Crappie have been caught around in the pockets. They have been found in cover as well as suspended in and around the edges in the pockets.

I found myelf in the group who experienced a mixed bag of success and failure. I’d catch a few decent fish one afternoon and ride the suckage train the next afternoon. Monday was a decent day with not many but good size. I’ve been venturing out to different areas trying to find some fish for Saturday’s tournament. I think I eliminated more water to fish than I found. Tuesday was a short trip with my oldest granddaughter, Zailyn. We stayed close to home and eliminated some of that area, unfortunately. Zailyn kept her life jacket on and played around in the boat. She is not much on fishing; however, she now believes I can talk to cows. A few cows near where we were fishing were mooing. I mooed back at them, so Zailyn now thinks I’m a cow whisperer.

Wednesday was a long and windy day of searching with no success, although Brother Butch and good friend “Terrible” Tim Heard caught several fish.

Tomorrow (Friday, March 12), I’m going to try to get out in the afternoon with Justin Graham, one of the younger guys I work with at Silver Lakes. Justin is fine fisherman and knows the lake. He’d either better let me catch something or learn to swim.

I’m looking forward to the next few weeks. If the fishing doesn’t get better anytime soon, disc golf may be in my future. I’m also trying to decide if I want to buy an older fiberglass boat or keep my old aluminum stump jumper. I may look around and check a few out that fits what I want.

Until next week, chunk and wind and catch a few!

Marty Dixon is a 1982 Sardis High School graduate and retired high school educator and coach. He was head coach of the Gadsden State women’s basketball team from 2015 to 2019. He and his wife Texann live in Gadsden. He can be contacted at fishn4funin02@yahoo.com and the Neely Henry Bass Fishing page on Facebook.