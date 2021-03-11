From God’s Word - The battle is the Lord’s

By Toni Ford

I would say that many of us are in a season where we are facing numerous battles. Those battles might be battles within ourselves, battles with others or battles with things of this world.

As I was writing my devotion for the week and reflecting on different battles I have encountered lately, this devotion from My Father’s Business written by Sylvia Gunter came across my e-mail. I must say that it is written much better than anything I could have written so I wanted to share it with each of you. To find out more about this ministry, I encourage you to check out www.thefathersbusiness.com.

It is an incredible ministry, and if you ever feel led to give towards a ministry, I highly recommend you consider this ministry. It’s faithfulness in seeking the Lord is evident by the fruit it bears in ministry. I am sure you will enjoy its devotion just as I have for this week.

“Our enemies are God’s enemies, and He is the active and aggressive Mighty Warrior against them. We face an enemy that has already lost the war but will not concede without a fierce fight. Throughout His history of dealing with His people, God asserted that the battle is the Lord’s. Moses told the people, “Do not be afraid. Stand firm and you will see the deliverance the LORD will bring you today. The Egyptians you see today, you will never see again. The LORD will fight for you; you need only to be still” (Exodus 14:13-14).

Many of the Psalms could appropriately be called “Battle Psalms.” It was not by accident that the most excellent worshiper in the Bible was also the most successful warrior. David focused on praise in one of the great spiritual warfare passages in the scriptures. David gave God all the credit for His defense: “With your hand you drove out the nations and planted our fathers; you crushed the peoples and made our fathers flourish.” (Ps 44:1-2)

“Praise be to the LORD my Rock, who trains my hands for war, my fingers for battle. He is my loving God and my fortress, my stronghold and my deliverer, my shield, in whom I take refuge, who subdues peoples under me.” (Psalm 144:1-2)

Generations later, God was still reassuring His faithless people: “Yet I will show love to the house of Judah; and I will save them, not by bow, sword or battle, or by horses and horsemen, but by the LORD their God.” (Hos 1:7) In all ages, the purpose of battle is always to exalt the Lord and to cause us to draw near to Him, to see His glory, to praise Him for His victory. In fact, the psalmist prayed for God not to take away all his enemies, lest the people forget their God. (Psalms 59:11).

“O, that we would not be faint-hearted when God has provided Himself as our El Gibbor, the mighty God; the Lord strong and mighty, the Lord mighty in battle; El Shaddai, almighty God; the Lord our defense; the Lord our deliverer; Jehovah Sabbath, the Captain of the Lord’s heavenly armies. Isaiah said, ‘They shall see the glory of the Lord, the excellency of our God. Strengthen the weak hands and make firm the feeble knees. Say to those who are fearful-hearted, be strong, do not fear! Behold, your God will come with vengeance, with the recompense of God; He will come and save you.’” (Isaiah 35:2-4 NKJV).

Take God’s Word to heart for your defense and victory as a vital part of the whole armor of God. It is the sword of the Spirit that is ever ready in the mighty hand of God.

If you would like me to join you in prayer please e-mail me at tonif77@gmail.com. I would love to pray for you!