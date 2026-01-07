By Kaitlin Hoskins, News Editor

Mark O’Bryant has been restored as head football coach at Coosa Christian School following a one-year suspension.

The school, coming off its first ever state football championship, announced on Dec. 16 that O’Bryant will return to lead the Conquerors.

In a statement, the school said O’Bryant has long been an important figure in the football program and expressed confidence in his leadership as the team looks ahead to the upcoming season.

O’Bryant had been suspended after the Alabama High School Athletic Association penalized Coosa Christian and placed the program on probation for using an ineligible player, a violation of the AHSAA’s Coaching Outside School Year Rule.

During O’Bryant’s suspension, Coosa Christian remained eligible for the 2025 AHSAA playoffs under interim head coach Rush Propst. After dropping their first two games under Propst, the Conquerors rebounded with 13 consecutive victories, culminating in the school’s first state championship.

The school also acknowledged Propst’s contributions, thanking him and his wife, Stefnie, for their dedication and support of the football program and for their service to student-athletes throughout the season.