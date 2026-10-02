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October 3, 2026

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$400,000 in scholarships available for automotive manufacturing students

Dream It, Do It Alabama's logo. Photo courtesy of Dream It, Do It Alabama, via dreamitdoitalabama.com.

The Alabama Community College System (ACCS) and the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association (AAMA) are offering $400,000 in scholarships to Alabama residents pursuing careers in the state’s automotive manufacturing industry.

Applications are now open to students enrolled in eligible programs at Alabama community colleges. Scholarships are capped at $4,000 and can be used to cover tuition, books and fees for the 2027 spring, summer or fall semesters.

Eligible programs include:

  • Mechatronics
  • Advanced Manufacturing Technology
  • Automated Manufacturing Technology
  • Industrial Electronics Technology
  • Industrial Maintenance Technology
  • Manufacturing Technology
  • Machining/Machine Tool/CNC
  • Automotive Service Technology
  • Robotic Welding Technology
  • Engineering Technology

To qualify, students must have a minimum 2.5 GPA and be enrolled in one of the eligible programs. Dually enrolled high school students are not eligible.

Applications can be submitted online through Dream It, Do It Alabama. The deadline to apply is Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.

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