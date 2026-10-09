By Ken Davis

The American Legion News Post 71 in Attalla will host the 7th annual rodeo on oct 16 and 17.

This year the rodeos feature event including Maddie McCallie, a professional trick ride, barrel racing, calf roping, bronc riding and bull riding.

The rodeo is part of the Southeastern Professional Rodeo Association and the Double Creek Rodeo Company. This event is sponsored by the Greater Gadsden Area Tourism association, the City of Attalla and several local businesses.

The gates will be open a 5 p.m. and the rodeo starts a 7 p.m.