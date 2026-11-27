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E-edition 11-27-26
By:
Lindsey Frazier
November 27, 2026
E-edition 11-27-26
Lindsey Frazier
Email:
[email protected]
Lindsey Frazier
Latest News
Massive fire forces evacuations in Attalla
When hate tried to find a home in Gadsden, the community answered with unity
Moxie coat drive
Holiday heroes needed
GSCC Police Department earns accreditation
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Latest E-Edition
E-edition 11-27-26
E-edition 11-27-26
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