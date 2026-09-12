Etowah beats out Hokes Bluff in neck-to-neck game

By Alex Chaney

On Friday, Sept. 4, Etowah hosted Hokes Bluff in the opening region play game for both teams. Etowah and Hokes Bluff were shut out in their individual opening games of the season and needed redemption; Etowah lost to Cleburne County 0-21, and Hokes Bluff lost to Southside 0-35.

At the beginning of the 1st quarter, Etowah found its way onto the scoreboard before Hokes Bluff, giving them a headstart of 7-0. Etowah’s team then scored again with 2:16 left in the 1st, pushing their lead to 14-0.

Etowah had built a solid foundation for their team’s win by the beginning of the 2nd quarter, but Hokes Bluff finally got their offense going around the same time, and with 11:53 left on the clock, they scored with a touchdown run from their #7 quarterback Dean Morgan. This move worked to level the playing field some, putting the score at 14-7.

However, towards the end of the 2nd quarter, Etowah added another touchdown to their score. Although they missed the extra point, they still led 27-7, and Etowah looked to be in command of the game.

This lead only lasted for about three minutes of game time, however, as Hokes Bluff was able to answer with 33 seconds left in the first half when Dean Morgan connected on a touchdown pass to freshman receiver Tate Simmons.

Like Etowah, though, the extra point attempt failed, and by halftime, the score stood with Etowah holding 27 points to Hokes Bluff’s 13.

The 3rd quarter was hard-fought but ultimately uneventful, and neither team scored during it. In the 4th quarter, though, Hokes Bluff scored at the 11:23 mark and managed to convert a two-point attempt, bringing the score up 27-21.

With both teams vying for the win in this neck-to-neck game, Etowah tagged another touchdown with 3:20 left on the clock, sealing the night’s win with a score of 34-21.

Next week, Etowah will host Glencoe, and Hokes Bluff will travel to Susan Moore.