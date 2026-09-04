Gadsden State Cross Country ready to build on success in 2026 season

The Gadsden State Community College men’s and women’s cross country teams enter the 2026 season under third-year head coach Jackson Millander with a strong group of returning runners and talented newcomers ready to compete in the Alabama Community College Conference and on the national stage.

The Cardinals return a large group of sophomores who gained valuable collegiate experience during the 2025 season.

On the men’s side, Caleb Gay of Alexandria, Angel Martinez of Douglas, Ethan Patterson of Hokes Bluff, Kam Schacht of Buckhorn and William Spruill of Roanoke return for their sophomore seasons.

The women’s team brings back Abbie Dickeson of White Plains, Ashlie Easterwood of Ohatchee, Kylie Davis of Alexandria, Pricila Lopez of Boaz and Trinity Pope of Alexandria. The returning runners have already contributed to strong conference and national performances for the Cardinals.

“The experience they gained last season can’t be taught, and I expect them to provide strong leadership while helping the freshmen adjust,” Millander said. “They’re hungry to keep building on what we’ve accomplished.”

Gadsden State also welcomes a freshman class that Millander expects to add depth and competitiveness to both teams.

The men’s newcomers include Christian Sotelo of White Plains, Eddie Lucas of Boaz, Bruce Stone III of Jacksonville, Elias Ramos of Gadsden City and Logan Wilson of Piedmont.

Joining the women’s team are Claire McFarland of Alexandria, Karlee Tarpley of West End and Cami Cook of Horseshoe Bend.

“This group trained this summer like they had something to prove,” Millander said. “I’m very excited to watch them compete this year.”

With experienced sophomores setting the tone and a promising freshman class joining the program, Millander said the Cardinals are positioned to continue building on the progress established over the past two seasons.

“We’re returning a talented group that knows our expectations, and we’ve added a very talented group of freshmen who fit our culture,” he said. “It’s a combination that has us excited for this season.”

The Cardinals will compete throughout the fall with their sights set on strong performances in ACCC/Region 22 competition and continued success at the national level.

For the latest Gadsden State cross country rosters, schedules, results and updates, visit the official Gadsden State Athletics website: gocardinals.gadsdenstate.edu.

Submitted by Gadsden State Community College.