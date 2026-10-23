Gallery for 10-16-26: Alabama National Youth Livestock Shows

Junior Premier Exhibitor winners in the Youth Sheep Show at the Alabama National Fair Oct. 16 in Montgomery were, from left, Palmer Mitchell of Montgomery County, grand champion; Corbin Glover of Lauderdale County, reserve champion; Cohen Hill of Etowah County, third; Jase Wells of Morgan County, fourth; and Collins Maze of Morgan County, fifth. The junior division is for students 9-12 years of age. The Premier Exhibitor contest combines results from a quiz, animal evaluation and showmanship. Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsored youth livestock activities at the fair.