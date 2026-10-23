Gallery for 10-16-26: Alabama National Youth Livestock Shows

Beginner Premier Exhibitor winners in the Youth Sheep Show at the Alabama National Fair Oct. 16 in Montgomery were, from left, Clara Bea Hill of Etowah County; grand champion; Peyton Mitchell of Montgomery County, reserve champion; Chad Daviss of Coosa County, third; Riley Davis of Coosa County, fourth; and Sage Carpenter of Talladega County, fifth. The beginner division is for students 4-8 years of age. The Premier Exhibitor contest combines results from a quiz, animal evaluation and showmanship. Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsored youth livestock activities at the fair.