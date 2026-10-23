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Gallery for 10-16-26: Alabama National Youth Livestock Shows

Etowah County’s Cohen Hill exhibited the Grand Champion Hair Market Lamb in the Youth Sheep Show at the Alabama National Fair Oct. 16 in Montgomery. Luke Raudebaugh of Ohio was the judge. Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsored youth livestock activities at the fair.
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