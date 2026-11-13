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Gallery for 11-13-26: Gadsden City vs. Trussville flag football

Picture of Lindsey Frazier

Lindsey Frazier

Email: [email protected]
Picture of Lindsey Frazier

Lindsey Frazier

Latest Sports

Gallery for 11-13-26: Gadsden City vs. Trussville flag football
Gallery for 11-10-26: Glencoe vs. Gaston girls and boys basketball
Two of five Etowah teams advance to round 2 of AHSAA playoffs
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E-edition 11-13-26 Front only
E-edition 11-13-26

E-edition 11-13-26