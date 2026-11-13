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Gallery for 11-13-26: Gadsden City vs. Trussville flag football
By:
Lindsey Frazier
November 13, 2026
Lindsey Frazier
Email:
[email protected]
Lindsey Frazier
Latest Sports
Gallery for 11-13-26: Gadsden City vs. Trussville flag football
Gallery for 11-10-26: Glencoe vs. Gaston girls and boys basketball
Two of five Etowah teams advance to round 2 of AHSAA playoffs
Gallery for 11-7-26: Etowah schools compete in 71st AHSAA Cross Country Championship
Week 10 review of SEC football with Cole Frederick
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