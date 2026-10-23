Gallery from 10-20-26: Glencoe vs. White Plains volleyball.

Glencoe swept White Plains in straight sets to earn a berth in the regional volleyball tournament in Hoover. The teams had split their previous meetings this season, with White Plains winning 2-1 on Aug. 31 before Glencoe answered with a 2-0 victory Sept. 12. Glencoe controlled the first two sets, winning 25-7 and 25-9. White Plains showed more fight in the third set, taking an early 1-0 lead as the teams traded points. Glencoe eventually pulled away to secure a 25-19 victory and complete the sweep. Glencoe will face Plainview at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Finley Center in regional tournament play. The Yellow Jackets defeated Plainview 2-0 in their previous meeting Sept. 24.