Gallery from 10-20-26: Hokes Bluff band earns grand champion honors at JSU invitational

Hokes Bluff High School’s Green Machine Marching Band earned grand champion honors Saturday, Oct. 17, at Jacksonville State University’s Gem of the Hills Marching Invitational. The competition was hosted by JSU’s Marching Southerners as a fundraiser for their upcoming trip to perform in the Rose Parade. Hokes Bluff received superior ratings in all categories and won Best in Class AA awards for drum major, majorette, percussion and band. The Green Machine also earned Best in Division A/AA honors in drum major, majorette and percussion before capping the competition by being named Grand Champion Band in Division A/AA. By Alex Chaney.