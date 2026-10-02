Hokes Bluff CityFest brings community together for day of food, music and fun

The Hokes Bluff community came together Saturday for the 12th annual CityFest, a daylong celebration featuring classic cars, food, vendors, children’s activities, live music and fireworks.

The free event was held at Hokes Bluff City Park and began early Saturday morning with the annual cruise-in and a breakfast hosted by the Hokes Bluff Lions Club.

Throughout the day, families made their way to the festival to browse vendors, grab something to eat and enjoy activities for children. Kids’ rides and other activities opened at 10 a.m., while live entertainment began in the afternoon.

This year’s music lineup included the $till Broke Band, Jake Steed, Albert Simpson, Women Icons of Rock and Lisa Perkins’ Motown & Soul Review.

The festival concluded Saturday night with an America 250 fireworks display.

CityFest began in 2014 as a way to bring the community together following the end of Gadsden’s Riverfest. What started as a festival organized in about a month has grown into an annual Hokes Bluff tradition.

The event has remained free to the public through support from sponsors, giving families an opportunity to enjoy a day of entertainment and activities without an admission charge.

For Hokes Bluff, CityFest has become more than an annual festival. It is an opportunity for residents and visitors from surrounding communities to spend the day together and support local vendors and businesses.

With music playing, children enjoying the rides and families gathering throughout the park, the 2026 CityFest once again offered a day of small-town celebration in Hokes Bluff.