How Halloween makes the best of us

By Tabitha Bozeman

For Halloween, our family enjoys going to my father-in-law’s for chili, hot cocoa, candy and movies. My sister and brother-in-law bring over a trailer of hay for all the kids to ride around the neighborhood to trick-or-treat, and it is just a lovely, pleasant time. Ever since my kids were babies, I’ve tended to go with simple, often homemade (or at least assembled) costumes. Between previous Halloween and theatre costumes, we usually have enough items to create fun looks that are low cost and low stress. On Halloween morning this year, for example, my youngest wore a flowered dress and elf ears, and said she was a woodland elf. My middle daughter wore cat ears and all black, and her big sister did some cute cat makeup for her. My oldest loves the creativity of putting her own costumes together with her best friend, and she went as an SNL character. Jason and I usually go as ourselves, but with a few festive touches. This year, I wore a headband that looked like Maleficent horns from a distance, but were actually little witch legs. Kitschy, simple, fun.

My students often dress up for Halloween as well. I always bring candy because they may be young adults, but they still enjoy the treats and fun. We have low-key classes on Halloween, with fun music playing while we work on a current writing assignment, compare party plans and admire one another’s creativity. I have really grown to love Halloween in my middle age much more than I ever thought I would. I think a big part of that is because of the enjoyment in seeing others express their own creativity, yes, but even more in seeing the joy it brings to all of us when we admire one another’s get-ups.

There is a post circulating on social media that has really stuck in my mind this Halloween season. I couldn’t find it to quote, of course, but a general paraphrase is something like how, on Halloween, we compliment others on their deformities, grotesque costumes, silliness and oddities — and invite them to laugh with us and share candy. The post then asks a simple question: Why can’t we always treat others this way?

Halloween happens every year, but every four years, it also happens right before a major election, and political tensions are often as scary or scarier than any Halloween fright. Yet just like Halloween, the season comes and goes, and we are all still family and friends, neighbors and community members. The unknown is scary, yes — it is why so many enjoy haunted houses and jump scares. But we know so much more than we don’t about those around us. We know that most of us want to be happy, healthy, and safe. We know who our family and friends, neighbors and community members really are by how we have watched them act and treat others. We know that elected officials come and go, but communities stand together.

Halloween allows us all the freedom to express our creativity and have fun with the things that are scary. Our country allows us all the freedom to express our beliefs and ideals at the ballot box, and the unknown can be scary. But this Halloween and Election season, may we all remember that behind the costumes and makeup, behind the yard signs and t-shirt slogans, there are very real people like us who just want to be seen and appreciated; who just want to live happy, healthy and safe lives.

May we all channel the acceptance we freely show others on Halloween all throughout next week and beyond, remembering that we know enough about one another as fellow humans to treat those around us with decency, love, compassion, appreciation and tolerance.

As Dickens reminds us: “Do the wise thing and the kind thing too, and make the best of us and not the worst.”