Lessons From The Believers In Colossae

By Toni Ford

From the very beginning, we learn that this letter is from Paul, addressed to the kedoshim (holy ones), the faithful brothers and sisters in the Messiah who are in Colossae. An interesting aspect of this group of believers is that Paul did not establish this congregation, so he had never met these individuals in person. Here, in a small town, a fellowship of unknown people is receiving an inspired letter from the great apostle Paul!

How did the Colossian congregation begin? During Paul’s ministry in Ephesus, at least two men from Colossae, Epaphras and Philemon, found salvation in Jesus. As we see in the first chapter of Colossians, Epaphras was one of the key founders of this congregation. After his conversion, he returned to Colossae and shared the Gospel with his friends. This serves as a reminder that God doesn’t necessarily need a trained minister, a seminary graduate, or someone in full-time ministry to spread the Gospel. He doesn’t require elaborate buildings or extensive organizations either. Epaphras and Philemon were simply ordinary individuals, much like many of us reading this article, who were so passionate about God that they felt compelled to share how He had transformed their lives. These two men were instrumental in starting ministries in three other cities as well!

As a result of Epaphras’s obedience and willingness to share the Gospel in his hometown of Colossae, many people believed in Jesus and experienced salvation. Epaphras not only led these individuals to salvation but also taught them the Word and worked to establish their faith. Consequently, these believers became known for their steadfast commitment to God.

This leads to the question of why Paul, while imprisoned in Rome, felt the need to write them a letter that included his prayer for them. Additionally, how can someone pray for a group of people they have never met or seen? We can all learn from Paul’s prayer to the people at Colossae on how to pray for others.

Paul prayed for their spiritual wisdom and understanding – Colossians 1:9 – “We keep asking God that you might be filled with the knowledge of His will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding.” There were many false teachers in Colossae and they were teaching various doctrines of faith. Paul’s prayer was that this fellowship of believers would stay focused on knowing God and stay faithful to study His Word. They did not need a new spiritual experience but rather they only needed to grow in the experience they already had!

– Colossians 1:9 – “We keep asking God that you might be filled with the knowledge of His will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding.” There were many false teachers in Colossae and they were teaching various doctrines of faith. Paul’s prayer was that this fellowship of believers would stay focused on knowing God and stay faithful to study His Word. They did not need a new spiritual experience but rather they only needed to grow in the experience they already had! Paul prayed for them to walk in obedience – Colossians 1:10 – “To walk in a manner worthy of the Lord, to lease Him in all respects, bearing fruit in every good work and growing in the knowledge of God.” These new doctrines that were being taught only offered the people a new “spiritual knowledge.” In the Christian life, knowledge and obedience go together and there is no separation between learning and living. True spiritual wisdom must affect the daily life!

– Colossians 1:10 – “To walk in a manner worthy of the Lord, to lease Him in all respects, bearing fruit in every good work and growing in the knowledge of God.” These new doctrines that were being taught only offered the people a new “spiritual knowledge.” In the Christian life, knowledge and obedience go together and there is no separation between learning and living. True spiritual wisdom must affect the daily life! Paul prayed for their moral excellence – Colossians 1:11 – “We pray that you may be strengthened with all the power that comes from His glorious might, for you to have all kinds of patience and steadfastness.” Knowledge, conduct, service, and character must always go together. Interesting that Paul specifically mentions patience and steadfastness. If we are growing spiritually these two qualities go together and are definitely needed. Paul goes on to say in the next verse that God’s power in our lives is also known by the joy we have when we face trials in life.

Paul knew that the believers would need spiritual wisdom and understanding so that they would not get caught up in the false teachings of this world. He also knew that practical obedience was a must for a believer when walking out one’s faith. But the result of all of this must be spiritual power in the inner man, power that leads to joyful patience and longsuffering with thanksgiving. These same things are needed today in our walks with the Lord.

“Father, today we come to You and we pray these same qualities in our own lives and in the lives of other believers that we know. Build us up in You and in Your Word! May we become more like Epaphras and boldly share Your Gospel each day with those we come in contact with! Thank You for loving us the way You do!”