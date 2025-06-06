Messenger welcomes Mark Everett Kelly as new sports editor

Mark Everett Kelly’s love for sports and memorizing statistics started early in life.

“My mother said I was researching stats in her womb,” Kelly said.

In high school, Kelly’s love for sports saw him excel in baseball and basketball.

His love for stats drew ESPN’s attention in 1999 when Kelly joined the research staff in Bristol. In ten years as an associate producer and researcher at the Worldwide Sports Leader, Kelly led numerous projects, including “The Hot List” (ESPNEWS), “Cold Pizza” (the First sports morning show), “50 States in 50 Days” and “Greatest Baseball Team.”

He won Emmy Awards in 2003 and 2004 for his work on SportsCenter.

Kelly’s second career began in 2015, when he built his website (CKMagicSports.com), hosted a podcast (“Hit the Mark”), published two blogs and over 1,500 articles online.

In 2019, Kelly authored “My Scars Tell a Story (Dorrance Publishing),” detailing his battle with Stage IV Rhabdomyosarcoma — a rare skeletal muscle cancer he was diagnosed with at 16 — and living with the side effects of treatment.

After covering college and pro sports most of his career, Kelly joined TV24, co-hosting “Overtime with Gerhard Mathangani.” He has since covered sports for EASports Alabama, The Anniston Star, The St. Clair Times Journal, and most recently, The Times-Journal.

Kelly is a native of New York City, having grown up on Long Island. But, in 2020, he relocated to Anniston and began substitute teaching, as well as covering high school sports.

“God granted me a second chance in life,” Kelly said. “I’m blessed to help mentor these young kids.”

Kelly is looking forward to meeting all the local coaches and student athletes. He is hitting the ground running and has already begun working on the annual Football Preview set to be published in mid-August.

Kelly brings a new form of sports coverage to the Messenger. His future goals include posting video interviews with coaches and pre-game show interviews with athletes and their families.

Kelly can be reached via email: sports@gadsdenmessenger.com or by calling the Messenger office at 256-547-1049.