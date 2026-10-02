Navigating breast health: Why a personalized screening plan matters

With varying recommendations about breast cancer screening, many women may wonder when they should begin regular mammograms.

Gadsden Regional Medical Center is encouraging women to discuss their individual breast cancer risk with their physicians and develop a screening plan based on their age, family history and other risk factors.

“Breast health is not one-size-fits-all,” said Kevin Lee, MD, PhD, radiation oncologist with Gadsden Regional’s Cancer Center, in a press release to the Messenger. “Your age, family history and personal risk factors create a unique profile that determines when and how often you should be screened.”

For women at average risk, the American College of Radiology recommends annual mammograms beginning at age 40. Women with a higher risk of developing breast cancer may need to begin risk assessment earlier and may require additional screening.

“Waiting for a standard age benchmark can be a missed opportunity for those who need a more proactive plan,” said Bethany Lipscomb, CRNP, with Hokes Bluff Family Medicine, said in the press release. “Our goal is to help patients build a custom roadmap for their health, not just check a box once a year.”

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in the United States. According to the latest available data cited by Gadsden Regional, 4,456 new cases were reported in Alabama in 2023.

The American Cancer Society reports that regular mammograms can help detect breast cancer earlier, when treatment may be more effective. Early detection also can reduce the likelihood that some patients will need more extensive treatment.

Women are encouraged to discuss their family history and individual risk factors with their physicians when determining an appropriate screening schedule.

Gadsden Regional offers 3D mammography and other breast imaging services. In 2025, the hospital expanded access to 3D mammography at Gadsden Regional Imaging in Rainbow City.

The hospital’s mammography services are accredited by the American College of Radiology and meet the requirements of the Mammography Quality Standards Act. Mammography technologists are certified by the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (256) 494-4600. Women also can visit bit.ly/GadsdenPhysicians to find a primary care physician or OB/GYN.