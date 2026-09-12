Volleyball Gallery of the week

Glencoe beats out Hokes Bluff in volleyball matchup (By Alex Chaney)
On Tuesday, Sept. 8, Glencoe defeated Hokes Bluff 3-1 in a 3A Area 12 volleyball matchup played at Hokes Bluff.
Hokes Bluff won the opening set with a score of 25-20, but Glencoe came back strong in the second set, taking the win 25-8.
Hokes Bluff regrouped after Glencoe’s performance in the second set, setting up set 3 as a tight race. Ultimately, Glencoe got the upper hand, winning 25-22 to take a 2-1 lead in the match.
In set 4, Glencoe played strong throughout and beat out Hokes Bluff 25-14. With that win, the match was finished, Glencoe winning 3 sets to Hokes Bluff’s 1.