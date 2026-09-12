Volleyball Gallery of the week

Hokes Bluff defeats Etowah in volleyball match (By Alex Chaney) On Thursday, Sept. 3, visiting Hokes Bluff defeated Etowah 3 sets to 1 in an area volleyball match. Hokes Bluff took the first two sets in close matches — set 1 being 25-20 and set 2 25-19 — but Etowah came back strong and took the third with a score of 21-25. Set 4 was close, and both teams had the lead at different points of the set. Ultimately, though, Hokes Bluff got the win 25-21, winning the best 3 out of 5 series.