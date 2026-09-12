Week two SEC football review with Cole Frederick

By Cole Frederick

In & Around SEC Football

Auburn Week 1 Review

The Alex Golesh era began with a dramatic finish at the goal line as Auburn safety Eric Winters made a game-saving tackle inches away from the goal line on a Baylor 2-point attempt. The Tigers survived with a 17-16 victory over the Bears, and while it wasn’t the performance Golesh hoped for in his debut on offense, it was a major positive for Auburn to win a one-score game after going 0-6 in those games a season ago. Byrum Brown threw for 259 yards and rushed for a score in his Auburn debut, though he did have three interceptions on the afternoon. Auburn hosts Southern Miss on Saturday (Sept. 12) night in Golesh’s home debut on the Plains.

Alabama Week 1 Preview

Year three of Kalen DeBoer’s tenure in Tuscaloosa started much better than year two. Alabama handled its business in a 48-10 win over East Carolina, and starting quarterback Keelon Russell showed flashes of why he is the most highly-rated quarterback prospect in school history. Russell threw for 256 yards, and he rushed for another 86 yards and a touchdown as Alabama outgained the Pirates 487-162. The Crimson Tide begin conference play this weekend with a road trip to Kentucky.

SEC Week 2 Rankings

LSU (1-0) Texas (1-0) Georgia (1-0) Ole Miss (1-0) Alabama (1-0) Oklahoma (1-0) Texas A&M (1-0) Tennessee (1-0) Florida (1-0) Auburn (1-0) South Carolina (1-0) Missouri (1-0) Mississippi State (1-0) Kentucky (1-0) Vanderbilt (1-0) Arkansas (1-0)

Week 2 Previews and Predictions

(Week 1: 16-0)

Game of the Week

Ohio State at Texas (-1.5). Both of these programs have a championship-or-bust mentality for 2026, but there is more pressure on Steve Sarkisian and Texas to deliver this season. The Longhorns have a loaded roster and a Heisman candidate at quarterback in Arch Manning, but after missing the playoffs a season ago, this matchup against Ohio State is pivotal for the Longhorns’ season outlook. Texas can obviously still make the playoffs if they lose, but there will be more doubt that arises if Sark loses another big game–especially at home. Prediction: Texas 27, Ohio State 24.

Missouri at Kansas (-5.5). The Border War is one of the most underrated rivalries in college football. The two former Big 12 rivals didn’t play for 14 years after Missouri left for the SEC, but they continued the series last year. The Tigers won 42-31 a season ago, and they should be able to do enough to pull out a road victory on Friday night. Missouri 38, Kansas 31.

Arizona State at Texas A&M (-14.5). Both of these programs have made the playoffs in the last two years, and the Aggies have the roster to compete for another playoff spot in 2026. Kenny Dillingham is one of the top young coaches in college football, but his Sun Devils have a tall order on Saturday afternoon in College Station. Prediction: Texas A&M 31, Arizona State 20.

Oklahoma at Michigan (+5.5). The most controversial play of the opening weekend of college football occurred in Ann Arbor as Michigan snuck past Western Michigan on a last-second Hail Mary. A Hail Mary on the previous play fell incomplete, and the clock initially said zero seconds, but one second was added, and Bryce Underwood completed the next pass to avoid a massive upset in Kyle Whittingham’s debut. Now, the Wolverines welcome in an Oklahoma team that made the playoffs a season ago and has their sights set on another playoff berth with quarterback John Mateer. Expect a physical, defensive battle in Ann Arbor on Saturday. Prediction: Michigan 19, Oklahoma 17.

Western Kentucky at Georgia (-41.5). Georgia dominated Tennessee State 63-3 in its opener, and they will cruise to another victory this weekend before conference play begins next week at Arkansas. Prediction: Georgia 45, Western Kentucky 6.

Alabama at Kentucky (+10.5). Will Stein’s first game in the SEC is a matchup against one of the premier programs in the country as Alabama visits Lexington this weekend. The Wildcats have a chance to be very good offensively, and they could provide some matchups problems with Alabama in the first half. On the other side of the ball, the Crimson Tide should have no trouble moving the ball against a vulnerable Kentucky defense, and Keelon Russell could have a breakout performance Saturday afternoon. Prediction: Alabama 34, Kentucky 20.

Mississippi State at Minnesota (-1.5).One of the most underrated quarterbacks in the country resides in Starkville. Kamario Taylor amassed over 400 yards and five touchdowns in the Bulldogs’s 62-13 win over UL Monroe, and he gives Mississippi State a chance to compete each week in the SEC. Prediction: Mississippi State 27, Minnesota 24.

Delaware at Vanderbilt (-20.5). Clark Lea and the Commodores started the year off with a win over Austin Peay, and they should improve to 2-0 this weekend before the schedule toughens next week against NC State. Prediction: Vanderbilt 31, Delaware 10.

Campbell at Florida. Jon Sumrall started his tenure in Gainesville with a resounding 66-21 victory over FAU, and they have one final tune-up before traveling to Auburn next weekend. Prediction: Florida 59, Campbell 10.

Tennessee at Georgia Tech (-12.5). True freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon accounted for five total touchdowns and over 300 yards in his debut as the Tennessee quarterback, and now he will make his first road start against a Georgia Tech team that was upset by Colorado in week one. Prediction: Tennessee 34, Georgia Tech 24.

Towson at South Carolina. Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks dominated Kent State 57-0 in the season opener, and they should cruise to another victory before conference play begins next week against Mississippi State. Prediction: South Carolina 52, Towson 3.

Louisiana Tech at LSU (-35.5). No team in the country made a louder statement during the opening weekend than LSU. The Tigers obliterated Clemson 51-10 in Lane Kiffin’s debut on the Bayou, and they announced themselves as a legitimate title contender. Prediction: LSU 45, Louisiana Tech 6.

Charlotte at Ole Miss (-47.5). The expectations are sky-high for Pete Golding entering his first official season as the Ole Miss head coach, and the Rebels found a way to slip past Louisville in the season opener. This week’s contest should be no problem for the Rebs, but next week’s tilt versus LSU is the most highly-anticipated matchup of the season in the SEC. Prediction: Ole Miss 44, Charlotte 3.

Southern Miss at Auburn (-33.5). While Alex Golesh is certainly thrilled to win the opener against Baylor, the Tigers have plenty to clean up on both sides of the ball—particularly on offense. The Tigers lost the turnover battle and couldn’t sustain a consistent rushing attack or passing attack over the middle of the field. Auburn will need to improve in those areas before Florida visits the Plains next weekend. Prediction: Auburn 48, Southern Miss 13.

Arkansas at Utah (-12.5). Both Ryan Silverfield and Morgan Scalley started their tenures with wins at their respective schools, and they will square off in an intriguing non-conference matchup this weekend in Salt Lake City. The Hogs have their work cut out for them against an underrated Utah squad. Prediction: Utah 38, Arkansas 17.