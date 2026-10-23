Where did it all go?

By Shawn Blackmon

Have you ever gotten paid on Friday, and by Monday morning you were looking at your bank account wondering what happened? You saw the deposit hit. For a few minutes, you felt financially secure. Then Monday came, you opened your banking app, looked at the balance, closed it, reopened it and thought, “Surely something didn’t load right.”

Then you started investigating. Walmart. Amazon. Chick-fil-A. The gas station. Another Amazon charge. And suddenly you realized something: Nobody stole your money. You spent it!

Sometimes we don’t need a financial investigator. We need a little time, a calculator and enough courage to look honestly at where our money is going.

The Bible teaches that what God places under our care deserves our attention. Proverbs 27:23 says, “Know well the condition of your flocks, and give attention to your herds.”

In Solomon’s day, flocks represented wealth, provision and security. Today, most of us are not counting sheep. We are looking at checking accounts, savings, bills, credit cards, subscriptions and expenses.

The principle is the same: You can’t manage what you don’t measure.

There is a difference between trusting God and ignoring reality.

Faith does not require us to close our eyes to what is happening. Sometimes the most responsible thing we can do is sit down, look honestly at our situation and ask God for wisdom about what needs to change.

And let me say this clearly: not every financial struggle is the result of poor planning. Some people are dealing with rising costs, emergencies, medical expenses and circumstances beyond their control.

This is not about blaming people who are struggling. It is about helping all of us become more faithful with whatever God has entrusted to us. You can love God and still need a budget. You can pray and still need to check your transactions. You can worship on Sunday and still need to sit down on Monday and figure out where your money is going.

Being spiritual does not excuse us from being responsible.

And once we know where our money has been going, we have to decide where it is going next. That means we need a plan.

Proverbs 21:5 says, “The plans of the diligent lead surely to abundance, but everyone who is hasty comes only to poverty.”

A budget is not a punishment. It is simply a plan for what matters most. It helps you make decisions about your money before advertisements, impulses and emergencies start making those decisions for you.

Give every dollar a direction. Because money without a plan has a way of finding a purpose you never intended. But this is deeper than dollars. Jesus says in Matthew 6:21, “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” That means our spending can sometimes reveal our priorities.

If someone looked at your financial decisions over the last 30 days, what would they say matters most to you? Again, not every expense is a choice. We all have bills and responsibilities. But where we do have choices, our decisions matter. And we do not have to spend our lives trying to keep up with everybody else.

You do not have to drive what they drive. You do not have to live where they live. You do not have to go into debt trying to impress somebody who is not paying your bills.

Your value was settled at Calvary. Jesus paid the price for your redemption. You do not have to spend your life trying to purchase somebody else’s approval. That also means learning self-control.

Galatians 5 reminds us that self-control is part of the fruit of the Spirit. The Holy Spirit is not only interested in what happens during worship. He is interested in what happens after we leave. He works in our attitudes, our habits, our desires and our decisions.

Just because I want it doesn’t mean I need it. And just because I can buy it doesn’t mean I should. So maybe the question is not just, “Where did all my money go?” Maybe the deeper question is, “Who is directing my decisions?”

Is fear directing me? Is comparison directing me? Is impulse directing me? Or am I allowing Jesus to be Lord over every part of my life, including my finances? Because your worth is not measured by your net worth. And the greatest need in your life will never be a better budget. The greatest need will always be Jesus.

Let’s pray.

Father, thank You for everything You have entrusted to me. Give me wisdom to know where my resources are going and discipline to make decisions that honor You. Help me not to be controlled by fear, comparison or impulse. Teach me to plan carefully, live responsibly and trust You completely. Remind me that my worth is not found in what I have, but in who I am in Christ. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

Walk in grace. Stand in truth. Live blessed.