Why you keep repeating the same patterns

By Carrie Halladay

Have you ever promised yourself, “I am never doing that again,” only to find yourself in almost the exact same situation months or years later?

Maybe you keep choosing partners who are emotionally unavailable. Maybe you avoid conflict until you finally explode. Perhaps you overcommit, become overwhelmed and swear you’ll set better boundaries next time — but then you say yes all over again.

When we repeat patterns that hurt us, it is easy to become frustrated with ourselves. We may wonder, “Why do I keep doing this when I know better?”

The answer is often surprisingly simple: Knowing better and feeling safe enough to do something different are not always the same thing.

Many of our patterns developed long before we recognized them as patterns. As children, we learn how relationships work by watching and interacting with the people around us. We learn whether it is safe to express emotions, whether conflict gets resolved or avoided and whether love feels consistent or unpredictable.

We adapt.

A child who learns that keeping everyone happy prevents conflict may grow into an adult who struggles to say no. Someone who grew up around unpredictable emotions may become extremely sensitive to changes in another person’s mood. A person who learned that vulnerability leads to disappointment may become fiercely independent.

These behaviors can become so familiar that they feel automatic.

And familiar is powerful.

Human beings naturally gravitate toward what we know. Unfortunately, familiar does not necessarily mean healthy. Sometimes we recreate situations that resemble earlier experiences because our brains recognize the emotional landscape. We know how to function there, even if we don’t particularly like it.

This is one reason people sometimes find themselves in remarkably similar relationships with completely different people.

Patterns also repeat because they usually provide some kind of short-term benefit. Avoiding a difficult conversation reduces anxiety temporarily. People-pleasing prevents someone from being disappointed with us. Shutting down protects us from feeling vulnerable.

The problem is that what protects us in the moment can create bigger problems over time.

Breaking a pattern begins with curiosity rather than criticism.

Instead of asking, “What is wrong with me?” try asking, “What is this behavior doing for me?”

What feeling am I trying to avoid? What am I afraid might happen if I respond differently? When did I first learn to handle situations this way?

Then comes the difficult part: practicing something new.

Healthy change often feels uncomfortable at first. Setting a boundary may feel selfish. Having a difficult conversation may feel dangerous. Allowing someone to help you may feel vulnerable. Walking away from an unhealthy relationship may feel strangely unfamiliar.

Discomfort does not always mean you are making the wrong choice. Sometimes it simply means you are making a different one.

You do not break lifelong patterns by recognizing them once. You break them by noticing them a little sooner each time and choosing differently when you can.

Eventually, the new response becomes familiar too.

And that is how patterns change.