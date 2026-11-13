Woman’s Club of Gadsden to host 63rd annual Holiday Tour of Homes

The Woman’s Club of Gadsden will host its 63rd annual Holiday Tour of Homes on Sunday, Dec. 6, featuring two homes, two loft apartments and the historic Woman’s Club clubhouse at 862 Chestnut St.

The annual event has showcased festively decorated homes for more than six decades and has previously been featured in Alabama Magazine.

Advance tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at www.thewomansclubofgadsden.com or at Alabama Gift Company, Johnson’s Giant Foods, Family Savings Credit Union, Peppermint Pony, 1971 Clothing or from a club member. Tickets also will be available for $20 on the day of the event at any tour location.

The tour runs from 1 to 5 p.m., and participants may begin at any of the featured locations. Tickets list all tour stops and must be presented at each location. Light refreshments will be served at the Woman’s Club.

Visitors touring the homes are asked to wear flat shoes, as heels will not be permitted inside.

Proceeds benefit the Woman’s Club scholarship fund and the preservation of its historic clubhouse on Chestnut Street.

Woman’s Club President Kathy Milam said the club appreciates the homeowners, sponsors and volunteers who make the annual event possible.

“The Tour of Homes time-honored holiday tradition will not disappoint our loyal attendees this year,” Milam said.

Event Chair Amy Clough encouraged residents to attend and support the club’s mission.

“This event will be one you will not want to miss; your support is paramount to the success of our mission and scholarship program,” Clough said.

Featured locations

Woman’s Club Historic House

862 Chestnut St., Gadsden

Built in 1905, the clubhouse is listed on the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage and the National Register of Historic Places. The building features period furnishings and is available for event rentals throughout the year.

This year’s decorations will feature a Williamsburg-inspired theme, with greenery accented by velvet and plaid. The traditional president’s tree will feature blue decorations and photographs of former Woman’s Club presidents. Upstairs rooms, often used by wedding parties, also will be decorated, and the library will feature a Christmas tree made of books.

The Butler Home

116 O South Second St., Gadsden

Mack Butler purchased the historic building, formerly home to Gadsden Hardware, in 2023. Built in 1908, the more than 30,000-square-foot property had been condemned before the Butlers began restoration efforts.

A large portion of the building is being converted into loft apartments. One apartment, which is not yet furnished, will belong to Mack and Connie Butler and will feature a collection of historical artifacts gathered by the couple.

The building also houses what is described as the oldest operating elevator in Alabama.

The Delozier Home

116 A South Second St., Gadsden

Michael and Pennie Delozier live in a loft apartment in the former Gadsden Hardware building. Constructed in 1910, the apartment features a blend of rustic and traditional styles with European industrial influences.

The open floor plan includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office, a kitchen and combined dining and living areas.

The Cunningham Home

1161 Lake Forest Drive West, Southside

Rodney Cunningham, vice president of Surveying & Engineering Design Group, and Cammie Cunningham, owner and broker of Rivertown Real Estate Group, live in a European-inspired traditional home built in 2002.

The home features a combination of brick and cedar shake, dramatic rooflines and an arched entryway. It includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an open-concept living, dining and kitchen area, and a keeping room with a fireplace that the couple uses as a home office.

The property also features a large back porch and a swimming pool. The home’s decor reflects a blend of the couple’s individual preferences.

The McMichael Home

2576 White Oak Drive, Southside

Chad and Erica McMichael, owners of McMichael’s Waste Services, have lived in their home with their four children since 2022.

Built in 1993, the home blends traditional ranch and modern farmhouse styles. It features six bedrooms, four bathrooms and an open-concept kitchen and living area. The couple’s favorite space is the large back porch overlooking the pool.

The home was decorated by Gadsden Lighting.

The Woman’s Club also recognized its event sponsors, including Hampton Inn, platinum plus sponsor; Moonrise Farms, platinum sponsor; Family Savings Credit Union, gold sponsor; Marge Blaurock and Valerie Pugliese, silver sponsors; and Alabama Gift Company, Alfa Insurance Arthur Ellen Agency, Exchange Bank, Fidelity, GKL Companies, Johnson’s Giant Foods and People’s Bank, bronze sponsors.

In-kind sponsors include Alabama Gift Company, Peppermint Pony, 1971 Clothing, Dowdy Office Supplies and Johnson’s Giant Foods.