Gadsden City High School Sam Sollie signs with Auburn

Gadsden City High School quarterback Sam Sollie announced his commitment to Auburn University during a signing ceremony Aug. 8 at the school’s practice pavilion.Speaking to family, friends, coaches and teammates, Sollie expressed his gratitude for the people who have helped him reach this point in his football career.

“I mean, nothing but thank you,” Sollie said. “There’s no way I will be here without them.”

Sollie also thanked his teammates for the brotherhood they have built together, saying it has meant a great deal to him and pushed him to become a better player.

“My family, friends, coaches — everyone has pushed me to be better,” he said.

Gadsden City head coach Ali Smith, teammates, Gadsden City central office personnel, and Sollie’s family and friends joined him for the ceremony as he celebrated the next step in his career. With his commitment to Auburn, Sollie will continue his football journey at the collegiate level while representing Gadsden City and the community that helped shape him. By Karla McAuthor/Messenger.