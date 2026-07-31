You’re closer to your harvest

Have you ever made a decision you regretted almost immediately? Maybe you quit a job. Walked away from a relationship. Gave up on a dream. Stopped praying. Stopped serving.

Most of the worst decisions we make aren’t made on our best days. They’re made when we’re exhausted. When we’re discouraged. When we’re frustrated. When we’re lonely. When our emotions become louder than our faith. That’s why the Apostle Paul gives us this encouragement: “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.” (Galatians 6:9)

Notice something. Paul never says faithful people won’t get tired. He simply tells us not to quit because we’re tired. There’s a difference. Weariness isn’t failure. Weariness is part of the journey.

Sometimes we think something is wrong because we’re tired. We assume we’ve missed God’s will because the work has become difficult. But Scripture teaches the opposite. Often, the people who grow weary are the very ones who have been faithfully serving.

Paul knew exactly what he was talking about. He had been beaten. Rejected. Misunderstood. Persecuted. Yet he remained faithful because he understood something every believer must eventually learn: Faithfulness is our responsibility. The harvest is God’s responsibility. That changes everything.

We live in a world that expects immediate results. We plant today and expect to harvest tomorrow. We pray once and expect every problem to disappear overnight. But that’s not how God works. Every farmer understands there is always a season between planting and harvesting. That season is called waiting. Waiting tests your faith. Waiting reveals your motives. Waiting exposes whether you’re trusting God’s timing or demanding your own.

Some of you are in that season right now. You’ve been praying…Serving…Giving…Believing…Forgiving…Doing everything you know God has asked you to do. Yet nothing seems to be changing.

Can I encourage you?

Just because you can’t see the harvest doesn’t mean God isn’t growing it. Seeds always grow underground before they ever become visible. One of the greatest mistakes we make is confusing exhaustion with the end of our assignment.

Sometimes we tell ourselves, “Maybe it’s time to quit.” But maybe…You’re closer to your harvest than you’ve ever been before. The enemy knows he can’t stop what God has planned, so he’ll simply convince you to walk away one season too early.

Don’t let today’s emotions erase yesterday’s calling.

God hasn’t changed His mind about you. His promises haven’t expired. Your assignment hasn’t been canceled. He’s still working—even when you can’t see it. If you’re tired, rest. Jesus rested. If you’re discouraged, lean on your church family. God never intended for us to carry every burden alone. But whatever you do… Don’t quit now. Don’t quit praying. Don’t quit believing. Don’t quit serving. Don’t quit loving your family. Don’t quit fighting for your marriage. Don’t quit raising your children to know Christ. Don’t quit building what God called you to build.

Because at the proper time—not your time, but God’s time—you will reap a harvest if you do not give up. So, when the enemy whispers, “Walk away,” answer him with God’s Word. “My feelings are temporary, but God’s promises are permanent.” “I will not allow temporary feelings to make permanent decisions.” “I won’t quit because God isn’t finished with me yet.” And if God isn’t finished…Neither are you.

Let’s Pray

Heavenly Father, thank You for reminding me that weariness is not failure and that You are still working even when I cannot see it. When I become tired, strengthen me. When I become discouraged, remind me of Your promises. Help me to trust Your timing instead of demanding my own. Give me the courage to keep sowing, keep serving, keep believing, and keep moving forward. I declare today that I will not allow temporary feelings to make permanent decisions. By Your grace, I will finish the race You have set before me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

Walk in grace. Stand in truth. Live blessed.