By Sarrah Peters
News Editor
The YMCA of Coosa Valley is determined to help everyone in Etowah County fulfill their New Year’s fitness resolutions in 2017.
The YMCA is offering discounts for signing up in January. The YMCA offers several different membership types, including student, adult, couple, senior, senior couple, family and single parent family, with monthly fees ranging from $39 to $64. For the first two weeks of January, people signing up for YMCA memberships will receive 20 percent off the monthly fee. For the second two weeks of January, people signing up for YMCA memberships will receive 10 percent off the monthly fee. The YMCA normally charges a $25 join fee. The January join fee starts at $2 on Jan. 2, and increases a dollar a day until Jan. 25 when the fee will remain at its normal $25 rate.
YMCA members can use their membership at any YMCA in Alabama, Tennessee or Mississippi.
YMCA of Coosa Valley Director LeRoy Falcon says that last year YMCA membership rates went down.
“It [membership] is down nationally, it’s not just our local Y,” said Falcon.
Falcon said that this is mostly due to competition in the fitness market.
Falcon highlighted many programs they offer for the community, like swimming lessons and lifeguard certification. The YMCA offers many classes geared towards seniors, as well.
Falcon said that senior membership is the only area that has not declined.
The YMCA offers more than fitness. It also acts as a meeting place for local clubs and support groups. Recently a Parkinson’s support group was formed at the Y, though it quickly outgrew the space. The YMCA offers scholarships based on financial need, which can take 40 percent off the monthly fee.
“We hope that when people think about their fitness needs, that they will consider the Y because of its place in the community,” said Falcon.
The YMCA has some resolutions for 2017. The fitness center hopes to change its image and offer more of what the community wants.
“The one thing the Y has been able to do since its inception in 1844 is that it has always been able to adapt and reinvent itself,” said Falcon.
This includes new programs, like Hip Hop Aerobics, Volleyball Nights and Pickleball. Pickleball is similar a miniture tennis game, with wooden paddles, a whiffle ball and a badminton court.
The YMCA is also looking to “creatively collaborate” with other businesses in the area, like Gadsden State Community College.
The YMCA will continue its Father/Daughter Sweetheart Dance and is looking to add a new program in the fall.
Eventually, Falcon hopes to have a “Field of Dreams,” where mentally or physically disabled children can have a place to play, though Falcon said that it may be a while before his dream becomes a reality.
For more information on the YMCA’s membership, events or fitness classes, visit the YMCA of Coosa Valley on Facebook or its website at www.ymcacoosa.org.
