GCHS bring home the gold from state games

Student-athletes from Gadsden City High School

competed in the Special Olympics State Games at Troy University, earning 12 gold medals, 5 silver medals, and 1 bronze medal. The event kicked off on Friday with the Opening Ceremony in the Trojan Arena, where William Steward was honored as the Alabama Special Olympics Athlete of the Year before the competitions began the following day. Lowery said the athletes embodied the Special Olympics oath of “Let me Win But If I Cannot Win Let me be Brave in the Attempt.” “I couldn’t have asked for a better behaved group of student athletes,” Lowery said. “They were very helpful in loading and unloading the bus to stay in the dorms, and always concerned about the well-being of their coach. They also enjoyed the victory dance on Saturday night.” Photos provided by Christine Lowery.

The athletes (pictured above from left to right) earned gold medals across seven different track and swimming events.

Darian Waters-Whatley earned two gold medals, taking first place in the 15-meter race walk and the 15-meter unassisted swim.

Samantha Frederick captured gold in the 25-meter freestyle and silver in the 25-meter freestyle relay.

Albert Hall earned bronze in the 50-meter freestyle and gold in the 100-meter freestyle.

Braiden Dane won gold medals in both the 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter backstroke.

William Stewart took gold in the 50-meter freestyle and was part of the gold medal-winning 25-meter freestyle relay team.

Zack Moon claimed gold in the 50-meter backstroke and the 25-meter freestyle relay and silver in the 50-meter freestyle.

Jack Carr won a gold in the 15-meter unassisted swim and silver in the 15-meter race walk.

Alex Gaytan earned silver medals in the 50-meter freestyle and 25-meter freestyle relay.

ZaMarcus Collins won silver in the 50-meter freestyle and gold in the 25-meter freestyle relay.

Dylan Cox captured gold in the 25-meter freestyle and silver in the 25-meter freestyle relay.

Clayton Whitley earned gold in the 50-meter freestyle and gold in the 25-meter freestyle relay.

Zion Banks won gold in the 25-meter freestyle and silver in the 25-meter freestyle relay.