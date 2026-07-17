Hill named Glencoe High School’s new head baseball coach

By Karla McArthur

Glencoe High School has hired John Hill as its new head baseball coach for the 2026-27 school year, Principal Brian Alred and Etowah County Schools announced.

Hill joins the Yellow Jackets after spending the past five years coaching at Etowah High School. A former collegiate baseball player at Shelton State Community College, Hill is also familiar with the Etowah County School System, having previously coached at Southside High School in 2020.

Hill said Alred’s leadership played a significant role in his decision to accept the position.

“I’d heard a lot of great things about Mr. Alred,” Hill said. “Getting to know him and talking to him, I felt like Glencoe was the right fit.”

Hill said he sees the opportunity as a chance to build on the Jackets’ baseball program by establishing a strong foundation and fostering a competitive culture.

“We’re going to compete in everything we do and expect to win,” Hill said.

One of his primary goals, he said, is to instill confidence in his players.

“I want the players to know that no matter who we play, we have a chance to win,” Hill said. “Let’s expect to win and not just wait for it to happen.”

Hill credited several mentors with influencing both his coaching philosophy and career path. He said growing up watching his father coach and teach inspired him to pursue a career in education and athletics.

He also expressed gratitude to former Attalla City Schools Superintendent Jeff Colegrove, his former coach at Gadsden City High School, as well as longtime coach Blake Bone, current Attalla City Schools Superintendent Matt Miller and Attalla Mayor Larry Means.

“I would not be where I am or have this opportunity without these guys,” Hill said.

Hill also thanked his wife of 10 years, Kelsey, for her unwavering support and encouragement throughout his coaching career, saying her belief in him helped make his pursuit of a head coaching position possible. The Hills have three children: Kyler, 9, Baker, 6, and Emrie, 4 months.

Hill said he is eager to get to work with his players and begin building a program centered on accountability, confidence and a winning mindset as the Yellow Jackets prepare for the 2026-27 season.