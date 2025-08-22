AHSSA lifts Coosa Christian’s football restriction

Coosa Christian School principal Julie Delp informed AHSAA Executive Director Heath Harmon recently that the school has agreed to suspend head football coach Mark O’Bryant, effective immediately, thus meeting all terms of the AHSAA’s original ruling concerning violations in the school’s football program.

As a result of the school’s compliance, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA), in accordance with AHSAA bylaws, has lifted the restrictive probation placed on Coosa Christian School’s football program, announced Harmon.

“Coach O’Bryant, who remains a valued member of the Coosa Christian family, will step away from coaching duties this season to fulfill necessary Alabama High School Athletic Association requirements to remove restrictive play sanctions from the program,” the school said on August 13. “His ongoing contributions to the school and his commitment to our students remain deeply appreciated, and we look forward to his continued role in our community outside our football program this season.”

Delp said O’Bryant would not have any contact with the football team in the upcoming 2025 season which started practice this week.

“Based on a review of evidence provided by the school’s administration on August 8, the administration of Coosa Christian School has now met all requirements for reinstatement as outlined by the AHSAA and has demonstrated a commitment to an ongoing process to ensure that compliance and success of the Coosa Christian football program and all other athletic programs will be fully aligned with the rules, guidelines, goals, and direction of the AHSAA,” Harmon said.

“The AHSAA is pleased with the cooperation of Coosa Christian and Principal Delp for fulfilling all obligations as outlined within the restrictive probation period,” Harmon said. “Restrictive probation indicates the seriousness of these past violations, and I feel confident the school administration now understands the serious nature of these violations and have taken the necessary corrective measures to be compliant with AHSAA bylaws. Therefore, as outlined in the original ruling, the restrictive probation is being removed, thus allowing the student-athletes to participate in championship play this season.”

The restrictive probation has been replaced with a period of non-restrictive probation for a period of one year. Should any similar violations occur in the future, additional restrictive sanctions will be assessed.

To fill the void left by O’Bryant’s suspension, the school has welcomed back Rush Propst as interim head coach. Propst briefly held the title of athletic director and head football coach at Coosa Christian before joining the Pell City School System. He resigned last spring from Pell City High School, citing “controversy or division” in the community and stating that the decision was the “best path” for both the players and the school system.