TITANS ADVANCE TO STATE

Gadsden City’s boys soccer team defeated the Homewood Patriots Thursday, May 6, at Huntsville Sports Complex.

At the end of regulation play, the two teams were tied 1-1. After a sudden death overtime, the fight continued with a 1-1 tie. After penalty kicks, the Titans emerged victorious.

Goalie Jessai Lopez stopped Homewood’s last shot, which gave Gadsden City High School the win. The match-up on Thursday was part of the final four state championship series.

With this win, the Titans advance to the championship final. GCHS defeated Cullman 1-0 in the quarterfinals on April 30 to advance to the semifinals. The final game will be held Saturday morning in Huntsville.

Photo courtesy of Hunstville Sports Commission