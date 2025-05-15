Alan Smith named interim president of Gadsden State Community College

Gadsden State Community College proudly announces the appointment of Alan Smith as interim president, effective June 1. Smith is a proven leader in higher education and workforce development.

“This is an incredible honor that I embrace with great enthusiasm,” Smith said. “My connection to this college spans more than three decades, beginning with my time as a business student at Gadsden State.”

Since joining Gadsden State’s leadership in 2019 as Dean of Workforce Development, Smith has played a critical role in guiding the college’s strategic growth. His leadership has been instrumental in securing and managing over $38 million in investments in career technical education—including the Advanced Manufacturing and Workplace Skills Training Center.

In his current role as Vice President of Capital Projects, Community Relations, and Workforce Development, Smith oversees key college operations and provides direct supervision for the Dean of Student Services, Dean of Academics, Dean of Health Sciences, Dean of Workforce Development, and the Director of Capital Projects.

Smith is currently overseeing $20 million in capital improvement initiatives, including the construction of new state-of-the-art baseball and softball fields and the renovation of historic Wallace Hall, which will enhance opportunities for both student-athletes and the college’s Fine Arts Division.

“It’s been a true honor to work alongside Dr. Kathy Murphy and help drive some remarkable achievements during her tenure as president,” Smith said. “As we look ahead, I am committed to leading Gadsden State as a hub of opportunity—where students find clear pathways to four-year institutions or high-wage, high-demand careers in technical and healthcare fields.”

Smith holds degrees in agricultural business and economics and education from Auburn University, as well as a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Alabama. His contributions to education have earned him numerous accolades. The Etowah Chamber presented him with the 2024 Excellence in Post-Secondary Administration Award and named him the 2024 Chairperson of the Year. He also received the 2023 Chancellor’s Award for Administrators from the Alabama Community College System. Earlier in his career, Smith was named the Most Outstanding Young Agriscience Technology Teacher in Alabama in 2000 and the Etowah County Schools Teacher of the Year in 2001.

Appointed by Governor Kay Ivey to serve on multiple statewide committees—including the Region 2 Workforce Development Committee and the Alabama Committee on Credentialing and Career Pathways—Smith also chairs the Workforce Commission for the Alabama Community College Association.

“I place strong emphasis on our role as a community college—where serving every stakeholder in our region is critical to our mission,” Smith said. “We are here to educate, empower, and uplift the communities that count on us.”

“I believe a student is a student—whether they’re enrolled through dual enrollment, workforce development, adult education, technical training, health sciences, academic transfer, or continuing education,” Smith said. “Our job is to meet them where they are and help change their lives for good, forever.”