W. E. Striplin’s drama club performs Hollywood classics

W E. Striplin Elementary’s Drama Club performed a tribute to our favorite Hollywood songs on May 7 for their final performance of the 2025-2026 school year.

The club wowed the crowd with songs from The Lion King to K-pop Demon Hunter, and performed skits they have been working on since their last performance in December.

“This season was such a special time of singing some of our favorite tunes straight from Hollywood,” Hunter Bussey, director of the club, said. “The kids took each song and ran with it, since most were familiar with the song or the movie, which made my job easy.”

Bussey established the club in 2022 to share his love of theater with future generations. Since then, the club has held winter and spring performances to showcase the hard work they put into learning the lines, songs and dances.

“Each season gets better and better, and I’m excited to see what the 2026-2027 season brings us,” Bussey said. “Make sure to watch our school’s Facebook page for drama club events!”