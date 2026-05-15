The Bluff Amphitheater ribbon cutting

By Lindsey Frazier, Features Editor

On Monday, a crowd gathered on the grounds of the amphitheater, once covered in kudzu, to cut the Hokes Bluff green ribbon for The Bluff Amphitheater. Owners Josh Santos, Chad Lee and Drake White recently moved back to the area after living in Nashville for years, and brought the music scene back with them. The three friends brought the Gold City Music Park back to life, which has lain dormant for over 15 years.

“When you’re young and living life for yourself and doing all the things, you don’t really think about other people as much,” Santos said. “I think as I’ve matured and grown and developed, it feels great to come back to a place where we kind of took for granted all those years.”