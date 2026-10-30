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Annual school food bank drive to run Oct. 16 to Nov. 12

Etowah Community Food Bank's logo. Photo courtesy of Etowah Community Food Bank, via Facebook.

The Etowah County Food Bank will hold its annual School Competition Food Drive, which will run from Oct. 16 through Nov. 12. The competition collects donated items from Gadsden City, Attalla City, Etowah County schools and some local private schools to see who donates the most food items. A winner from each district is awarded as well as an overall winner.

Last year, more than 19,300 food items were donated for the drive with Westbrook Christian as the overall winner. In a Facebook post on Nov. 30, 2025, the
food bank said it was the largest donation it had ever received.

The donated food will be distributed through the food bank’s partner agencies, including the Salvation Army,
Etowah Baptist Mission Center and Catholic Center of Concern. Food also will be delivered to churches in rural areas for distribution to individuals and families. The donated items help provide food to local residents throughout the holiday season.

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