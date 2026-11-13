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November 13, 2026

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Gallery for 11-10-26: Etowah High School hosts Veterans Day program, reception in honor of veteran alumni

By Caylie Moore, Features Editor

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, Etowah High School held its Veterans Day program, which was planned out by teacher Tammy Bean and the Etowah High School history department. Several dozen alumni — upwards of 50 — attended the special program, which centered the school’s very own veterans, honoring them one by one as they stood for their names and gave speeches.

The program even spotlighted current students who had already made a commitment to serve their country after they graduate, emphasizing the connection between the patriotic past and the patriotic present.

A reception was held after the program at the Museum of Attalla and featured light snacks and a cake thanking the veterans for their service.

Picture of Caylie Moore

Caylie Moore

Email: [email protected]
Picture of Caylie Moore

Caylie Moore

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Gallery for 11-10-26: Etowah High School hosts Veterans Day program, reception in honor of veteran alumni

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