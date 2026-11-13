Breast cancer survivor teachers others how to advocate for themselves

By Caylie Moore, Features Editor

As a longtime clinical pharmacist and a survivor of stage IV breast cancer, Jenester Crocton knows that navigating the healthcare system in the United States alone is difficult at best and overwhelming more often than not — and that’s exactly why she founded Voice and Value Health Advocacy Foundation.

“I started Voice and Value because I’ve been on both sides of this journey — as a pharmacist and as a metastatic breast cancer survivor. No one should have to face cancer or rare diseases alone,” Crocton stated in a sit-down interview with Features Editor Caylie Moore.

Since Feb. 2026, Crocton has done a lot to ensure that anyone who knows of her and what she does leaves with the ability to advocate for themselves and their health.

Through monthly Lunch and Learns (which cover healthcare topics like managing complex regimens over a meal) and free newsletters (which include interviews with other cancer and rare disease survivors, as well as resources for those in need of help), Crocton has been able to guide patients through the complexities of the healthcare system and shine a light on healthcare disparities research.

The end goal, she says, is to empower individuals with cancers and rare diseases and, ultimately, allow them to advocate for themselves.

However, Crocton also emphasized that the resources Voice and Value provide are not only for patients — but the people who care for them, too.

“Everything I do is not only centered around the patient,” Crocton cautioned, “but also their families.” To her, it’s a natural segue; the family puts their all into helping the patient through their journeys to wellness, and oftentimes, they either fail to notice or simply do not possess the means to meet their own needs.

In her discussion with Moore, Crocton explained that United Bikers for Santa was one of the events that her foundation used to address all of these concerns. A self-described community motorcycle ride and toy drive, the event benefits children with pediatric cancer or rare diseases, as well as their siblings and their parents. The children of the affected families get toys and related Christmas gifts; meanwhile, the parents get gas and grocery cards to help them cover the cost of their basic necessities — things that get pushed to the wayside when medical costs start to add up.

This toy drive will take place on Dec. 12, 2026. For more information about the drive, contact Crocton through email at [email protected]; by phone at (256) 300-4968; or visit voiceandvaluehealthfoundation.org.

Voice and Value hosts Lunch and Learns every month, and different topics are covered in each class. On the first Tuesday of the month, they are held at Gadsden Public Library at 1:30 p.m; seating at this session is limited to 30 seats. On the first Thursday, they are held at Rainbow City Public Library at 12 p.m.; seating here is limited to 15 seats. For December — which is when the next class will be held — the session’s topic will be “navigating Etowah County healthcare and resources.” Pre-registration is required at least five days before the session is scheduled to take place.

Additionally, Voice and Value will host a Cruise for Cause from April 12 through April 16, 2027, with the help of Wonders of the Caribbean. For more information or to book a spot on the cruise, call (434) 429-2908.