Subscribe
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
May 3, 2026

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter

Our Box Locations

For .50 cents

X-twitter Facebook Instagram
May 3, 2026

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Areas students excel in middle school math bee

TEAM RESULTS

CIPHERING

6th Grade

1st – Rainbow Middle School

2nd – Sardis Middle School

3rd – Glencoe Middle School

7th Grade

1st – Sardis Middle School

2nd – Gaston High School

3rd – Rainbow Middle School

7th Grade Advanced

1st – Sardis Middle School

2nd – West End High School

3rd – Hokes Bluff Middle School

8th Grade

1st – Sardis Middle School

2nd – Hokes Bluff Middle School

3rd – Glencoe Middle School

8th Grade Advanced

1st – Rainbow Middle School

2nd – Hokes Bluff Middle School

3rd – Glencoe Middle School

INDIVIDUAL

WINNERS-

WRITTEN TEST

6th Grade

1st – Hudson Jenkins (RMS)

2nd – Dawson Gilliland (RMS)

3rd – Tyler Wofford (RMS)

7th Grade

1st – Katie Morales (SMS)

2nd – Jase White (Sardis), Hayden Adcock (RMS) (tie)

3rd – Eden Bartlett (RMS)

7th Grade Advanced

1st – Eweng Eta (RMS)

2nd – Lee Miller (HBMS), Hayden Smith (Sardis) (tie)

3rd – Jaxon Johnson (Glencoe), Barrett Langley (HBMS), Tucker Hindsman (RMS) (tie)

8th Grade

1st – Brantley Goodson (Sardis)

2nd – Nicolas Diego (HBMS), MJ Lee (Gaston), Aliyah Smith (Glencoe) (tie)

3rd – Zoey Thoennes (Gaston)

8th Grade Advanced

1st – Lucy Nguyen (RMS), Hunter Gomez (Glencoe) (tie)

2nd – Jacob Harbin (HBMS), Brynn Woodside (RMS) (tie)

3rd – Eva Pruett (Sardis), Kate DeGaetano (RMS), Phoenix Ramsey (RMS) (tie)

Picture of Staff Report

Staff Report

Picture of Staff Report

Staff Report

Latest News

Tanker truck crashes into Coosa River; driver safe, fuel spill contained
Stamp out hunger returns on May 9
Middle school students take the stage in Dare to Dream JR. Musical Revue
Areas students excel in middle school math bee
GCHS students compete at Special Olympics track meet

Latest E-Edition

E-Edition 05-01-2026 FRONT ONLY
E-Edition 05-01-2026

E-Edition 05-01-2026