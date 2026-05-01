Areas students excel in middle school math bee

TEAM RESULTS
CIPHERING
6th Grade
1st – Rainbow Middle School
2nd – Sardis Middle School
3rd – Glencoe Middle School
7th Grade
1st – Sardis Middle School
2nd – Gaston High School
3rd – Rainbow Middle School
7th Grade Advanced
1st – Sardis Middle School
2nd – West End High School
3rd – Hokes Bluff Middle School
8th Grade
1st – Sardis Middle School
2nd – Hokes Bluff Middle School
3rd – Glencoe Middle School
8th Grade Advanced
1st – Rainbow Middle School
2nd – Hokes Bluff Middle School
3rd – Glencoe Middle School
INDIVIDUAL
WINNERS-
WRITTEN TEST
6th Grade
1st – Hudson Jenkins (RMS)
2nd – Dawson Gilliland (RMS)
3rd – Tyler Wofford (RMS)
7th Grade
1st – Katie Morales (SMS)
2nd – Jase White (Sardis), Hayden Adcock (RMS) (tie)
3rd – Eden Bartlett (RMS)
7th Grade Advanced
1st – Eweng Eta (RMS)
2nd – Lee Miller (HBMS), Hayden Smith (Sardis) (tie)
3rd – Jaxon Johnson (Glencoe), Barrett Langley (HBMS), Tucker Hindsman (RMS) (tie)
8th Grade
1st – Brantley Goodson (Sardis)
2nd – Nicolas Diego (HBMS), MJ Lee (Gaston), Aliyah Smith (Glencoe) (tie)
3rd – Zoey Thoennes (Gaston)
8th Grade Advanced
1st – Lucy Nguyen (RMS), Hunter Gomez (Glencoe) (tie)
2nd – Jacob Harbin (HBMS), Brynn Woodside (RMS) (tie)
3rd – Eva Pruett (Sardis), Kate DeGaetano (RMS), Phoenix Ramsey (RMS) (tie)